Agreement Between easyJet and Castlelake

The UK low-cost airline said it has reached a preliminary agreement with fund Castlelake. The board says it is prepared to recommend this "Fifth Proposal," which values the remaining equity in cash.

The saga over easyJet's shareholder future has reached a decisive stage. The airline's board and investment firm Castlelake, L.P. said they have reached an agreement in principle on the key financial terms of a potential recommended takeover offer.



Submitted on July 4, 2026, this "Fifth Proposal" provides for the purchase of all easyJet ordinary shares that Castlelake does not already own, at a price of 6.90 pounds sterling per share in cash. The offer also includes an alternative option for partial payment in unlisted shares.



A board that is interested but cautious



After reviewing the proposal with its financial advisers, easyJet's management said it would be willing to recommend the offer to shareholders, provided it becomes firm and the accompanying legal terms are finalized.



To reassure markets and regulators, Castlelake has already agreed to a "best endeavours" commitment to smooth the process of securing regulatory approvals. The potential acquirer also signaled full support for the airline's current strategy: fleet modernization, viewed as central to competitiveness and decarbonization, and social stability, with a stated intention to maintain the resilience of easyJet's European model.



A timetable under close scrutiny (the "Put Up or Shut Up" rule)



The transaction remains subject to standard strict conditions, including completion of due diligence. To allow these negotiations to proceed, the UK regulator (the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers) has granted an extension to the regulatory timetable.

Castlelake now has until Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. to make a firm offer or withdraw definitively.



The bidder also reserves the right to revise its price downward if easyJet were to pay a dividend before then, or if a lower competing offer were to emerge. At this stage, the board reiterates that there is no certainty the offer will actually be made and urges shareholders to take no action for now.