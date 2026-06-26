Agripower secures more than a year of financial visibility thanks to a capital raise

The energy transition specialist and integrator of methanization solutions announced the successful completion of its private placement capital increase, raising €1.85m to support its development in biomethane.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Agripower announced the successful completion of its capital increase carried out through a private placement, raising €1.85m to support its development in biomethane.



The transaction involved the issuance of 1,947,368 new shares at a unit price of €0.95, representing 16.08% of the share capital before the transaction. It will result in dilution of about 13.9% for existing shareholders. Settlement-delivery and the listing of the new shares on Euronext Growth Paris are scheduled for June 30.



The company said this fundraising will allow it to strengthen equity, finance working capital needs linked to the expected growth in its business, notably around construction contracts, and continue its development in biomethane as a developer-investor.



Agripower also believes this transaction gives it cash visibility beyond the next twelve months.



The capital increase was carried out as part of a private placement with the waiver of shareholders' preemptive subscription rights, under the authorization granted by the combined general meeting of September 15, 2025.