Ahold Delhaize has reported underlying EPS that is up 4.5% at constant exchange rates at €0.65 for Q2 2025, with an underlying operating margin down 0.2 points to 4% and free cash flow of €517m.



Revenue increased by 6.5% (again excluding currency effects) to nearly €23.1bn, with comparable sales excluding gasoline rising 4%, with increases of 3.4% in the US and 4.9% in Europe.



The Belgian-Dutch food retailer plans to pay a half-year dividend of €0.51 per share (compared with €0.50 a year earlier), for underlying EPS of €1.27 for H1.



Regarding FY 2025, it confirmed that it expects underlying EPS to grow at a "mid- to high single-digit percentage," an underlying operating margin of around 4%, and free cash flow of at least €2.2bn.