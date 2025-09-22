Ahold Delhaize shares regained some ground on Monday on the Amsterdam stock exchange, buoyed by an upgrade from Jefferies, which now recommends buying the stock.



At around 2:00 p.m., the Dutch retailer's shares were up 0.2%, while the AEX rose 0.3%.



In a note, Jefferies pointed out that three factors have recently weighed on the share price of the supermarket group, which has a strong presence in the United States: the fall in the dollar, fierce competition among players in the sector in terms of pounds, and Amazon's ambitions in the food sector.



We believe these concerns are exaggerated, the analyst said, who believes that the substantial devaluation of the stock, which now reflects a free cash flow yield of 7.8%, ignores the current strength of the business and the possibility that the group will engage in consolidation operations in order to respond to changes in the sector.



As such, Jefferies believes that Kroger currently appears to be the most logical partner for a potential merger.



The broker has therefore upgraded the stock to "buy" with a target price of €42.