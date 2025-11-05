Ahold Delhaize has reported Q3 2025 underlying EPS up 8.7% to €0.67, with underlying operating margin improving by 0.3 point to 4.1%fre, while e cash flow fell 27.3% to €389m.
Its revenue grew by 2.2% (+6.1% excluding currency effects) to nearly €22.5bn, with comparable sales excluding gasoline up 2.9% with similar increases in the United States and Europe.
For 2025, it confirms that it anticipates underlying EPS growth in the 'mid to high single digits' at constant exchange rates, an underlying operating margin of around 4% and free cash flow of at least €2.2bn.
Furthermore, "confident that it is taking the right steps to drive consistent growth and create long-term value," the Belgian-Dutch retailer has announced its intention to buy back €1bn worth of shares, from in early 2026.
Ahold Delhaize: underlying operating margin up
Published on 11/05/2025 at 02:53 am EST
