The Apollo fund recently released a presentation that caused quite a stir on the North American financial markets.

The S&P 500 has never been so concentrated, with valuation levels now exceeding those of the previous speculative bubble in the technology sector—the famous "dot-com bubble."

The seven tech giants—Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla—are more influential than ever before, now representing over 30% of the S&P 500's market capitalization. Nvidia, which has become the index leader, is trading at 51x its earnings.

The technology, media, and telecommunications sector as a whole accounts for nearly 45% of the S&P 500, a level not seen since the dot-com of 1999-2000. As we remember, that bubble ended in a spectacular crash.

The Herfindahl-Hirschman concentration index—the higher this indicator, the less diversified the index—is therefore reaching record levels. As a result, an increasingly small number of companies are dictating the performance of the entire US market.

However, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are setting new records, the percentage of stocks reaching new highs remains surprisingly low. In other words, only a few leaders are driving the entire market upward, while the majority is actually stagnating.

The result of this geometry is that the gap between large and small caps is widening even further, shunned by growing index flows that feed on the liquidity they themselves generate in a kind of self-fulfilling spiral.

At the same time, earnings expectations are rising for large caps in the S&P 500, while they are stagnating for small caps in the Russell 2000. The S&P 500's price-to-sales ratio has thus reached its highest level in several decades - even exceeding the peaks of the 1999-2000 bubble.

In this two-speed economy, tech giants are capturing most of the growth. It is true that the share of capex in the GDP of today's hyperscalers is much higher than that of telecom operators during the bubble of that era.

However, these massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, while setting an historic precedent, raise an important question: will they generate sufficient returns to justify current valuations?

Apollo therefore paints an uncompromising picture of the state of the major North American stockmarkets. However, some will point out that the number two private equity firm in the US has a major interest in convincing investors that their capital would be better directed towards private rather than public markets...