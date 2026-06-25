AI breathes new life into European markets

European markets closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by renewed optimism in semiconductors after strong guidance from Micron and Qualcomm. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.55% to 8,432 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 added 0.78%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 12:07 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At the same time, US indexes were trading without a clear direction around 5:45 p.m., with the Nasdaq down 0.41% despite Micron's surge (+13.99%), which confirmed the strength of investment in infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence.



The move lifted the entire semiconductor sector. STMicroelectronics (+2.68%) and Soitec (+4.61%) were among the best performers in the CAC 40 and the SBF 120, while ASML (+2.59%) and Infineon (+3.08%) also posted solid gains.



Meanwhile, Trigano (+4.04%) was among the strongest advancers after saying the ramp-up in its business and production should support results and cash generation for the full year. By contrast, OVHcloud finished lower despite reaffirming its annual targets, with investors appearing to wait for more ambitious guidance.



In London, EasyJet (+6.41%) rejected a fourth takeover approach from Castlelake, now valuing the company at €5.72bn (£4.93bn). The British airline nevertheless agreed to grant the US investor limited access to certain commercial information to facilitate a potential improved proposal.



In Stockholm, H&M slipped 0.59% after posting an operating profit below expectations for the March-May period and saying it expects June sales to be flat at constant exchange rates.



Finally, Bayer (+18.72%) delivered the biggest gain in the DAX after a US courtroom win in another case tied to the Roundup weedkiller.



A data-heavy session with the PCE index in the spotlight



On the macro front, the session was shaped by a run of top-tier data. In France, household confidence rebounded more than expected in June, with the Insee index rising to 84 from 82, versus a consensus of 83. In Germany, the GfK index edged up to -29.2 after -29.7 in May, but still came in below economists' expectations.



Attention then shifted to the United States. The PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, accelerated to 4.1% year over year in May, its highest level since April 2023.



At the same time, first-quarter US economic growth was revised up to 2.1%, underscoring the resilience of activity. Traders remain focused, however, on developments in the Strait of Hormuz. A ship was struck on Thursday by a "projectile of unknown origin" while transiting the maritime corridor, according to a maritime security agency.



A few hours earlier, Tehran had threatened to take "appropriate measures" against any vessel passing through the strait without its authorization, in response to Oman's announcement of the opening of a "temporary maritime corridor," presented as an initiative coordinated with the United Nations.



Against this backdrop, oil prices were rising again (+1.99% to $74.59 a barrel), even as Brent was trading lower this morning ($72.44) than it was before the start of the war against Tehran. By midday, it was at $72.77 a barrel.



In currency markets, the euro gained 0.23% against the dollar, to 1.1380.