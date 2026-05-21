The transformer shortage is driving new value into power semiconductors, which have become essential for increasing datacenter density and efficiency.it

The transformer shortage is becoming one of the most significant friction points in the artificial intelligence boom. This legacy, bulky technology is indispensable for adjusting voltage levels between the power grid and producers or consumers. However, demand has surged in recent years due to re-shoring, the expansion of solar farms, wind turbines, charging stations, batteries and datacenters.



A Transformer Shortage Slowing Datacenter Power-Up



In the United States, Wood Mackenzie estimates that demand for power transformers has grown by 116% since 2019, while demand for distribution transformers has increased by 41%. The company anticipates a 30% supply deficit for power transformers by 2025, with imports accounting for approximately 80% of US supply. Several solutions exist, including on-site power generation via gas turbines, but lead times for this equipment have also increased significantly.



Against this backdrop, power semiconductors are beginning to emerge as a credible alternative path. Already utilized in electric vehicles, charging stations, battery systems, and solar inverters, these components allow for the conversion and control of electricity with fewer losses. Their appeal is further bolstered by the relative availability of Silicon Carbide (SiC) following the heavy investment wave of 2019-2024 and the slowdown in certain automotive end-markets.



Nvidia's 800-Volt Strategy Opens an Electrical Workaround



Nvidia's strategy makes this path even more relevant, as the group is pushing datacenters toward DC distribution at around 800 volts, a voltage level already familiar within the electric vehicle and fast-charging ecosystem. The objective is to reduce conversion steps, electrical losses, and associated heat, while limiting copper usage and system footprint.



Within the power semiconductor sector, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) play complementary roles. SiC is primarily used upstream to directly convert medium-voltage AC to DC at around 800 volts. Its value lies in its ability to withstand high voltages and temperatures while reducing size and losses.



GaN operates closer to the server, in power supplies, rack-mounted converters, and final distribution stages. It does not replace SiC in very high-voltage applications, but it improves power density and switching speed. TrendForce estimates that GaN solutions can push conversion efficiency beyond 96% at the rack and server level.



Infineon, STMicroelectronics, and ROHM Gain Indirect AI Exposure



This evolution adds a new dimension to groups such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics, onsemi, and ROHM. These companies are no longer merely cyclical suppliers to the automotive and industrial sectors; they are becoming indirect players in AI infrastructure through the electrical building blocks necessary for the scaling of datacenters.



However, the thesis must remain measured, as SiC and especially GaN technologies are still nascent in very high-power applications, even if their adoption has accelerated with electric vehicles over the past decade. They must still prove their reliability, total cost, and safety in datacenters where service interruptions or failures are unacceptable.



The challenge is therefore less about the immediate substitution of traditional transformers and more about a progressive shift in electrical architecture. In a world where datacenter electrical installations increasingly resemble those of the largest industrial consumers, every eliminated conversion step, every meter of copper saved, and every thermal loss avoided takes on strategic value.



For investors, the AI wave is not only being played out in GPUs and memory, but also in the components capable of making this power fully exploitable, rapidly and competitively.