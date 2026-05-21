AI Datacenters Turn to Power Semiconductors for Solutions

The transformer shortage is driving new value into power semiconductors, which have become essential for increasing datacenter density and efficiency.

Valentin Aufrand Published on 05/21/2026 at 04:45 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transformer shortage is becoming one of the most significant friction points in the artificial intelligence boom. This aging and bulky technology is indispensable for stepping voltage levels between the power grid and producers or consumers. However, demand has surged in recent years due to re-shoring, the expansion of solar farms, wind turbines, charging stations, batteries, and datacenters.



A Transformer Shortage Slowing Datacenter Energization



In the United States, Wood Mackenzie estimates that demand for power transformers has grown by 116% since 2019, while distribution transformer demand has risen by 41%. The firm anticipates a 30% supply deficit for power transformers by 2025, with imports accounting for approximately 80% of U.S. supply. Several solutions exist, notably on-site power generation via gas turbines, but lead times for this equipment have also increased significantly.



Against this backdrop, power semiconductors are emerging as a credible alternative path. Already utilized in electric vehicles, charging stations, battery systems, and solar inverters, these components allow for electricity conversion and control with fewer losses. Their appeal is further bolstered by the relative availability of SiC, following a heavy investment wave between 2019 and 2024 and a slowdown in certain automotive end-markets.



Nvidia's 800-Volt Strategy Opens an Electrical Workaround



Nvidia's strategy makes this path even more relevant, as the group is pushing datacenters toward direct current distribution at around 800 volts—a voltage level already familiar within the electric vehicle and fast-charging ecosystem. The goal is to reduce conversion stages, electrical losses, and associated heat, while limiting copper usage and system footprint.



Within the power semiconductor space, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) play complementary roles. SiC is primarily used upstream to directly convert medium-voltage alternating current into direct current at approximately 800 volts. Its value lies in its ability to handle high voltages and temperatures while reducing size and losses.



GaN operates closer to the server, in power supplies, rack-mounted converters, and final distribution stages. While it does not replace SiC in very high-voltage applications, it improves power density and switching speeds. TrendForce estimates that GaN solutions can push conversion efficiency beyond 96% at the rack and server level.



Infineon, STMicroelectronics, and ROHM Gain Indirect AI Exposure



This evolution adds a new dimension to groups such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics, onsemi, and ROHM. These companies are no longer merely cyclical suppliers to the automotive and industrial sectors; they are becoming indirect players in AI infrastructure through the electrical building blocks required for datacenter scaling.



However, the thesis must remain measured, as SiC and especially GaN technologies are still relatively young in very high-power applications, even if their adoption has accelerated with electric vehicles over the past decade. They must still prove their reliability, total cost, and safety in datacenters where service interruptions or failures are unacceptable.



The challenge is therefore less about an immediate substitution of traditional transformers than a progressive shift in electrical architecture. In a world where datacenter electrical installations are increasingly resembling those of the largest industrial consumers, every eliminated conversion step, every meter of copper saved, and every avoided thermal loss takes on strategic value.



For investors, the AI wave is not just playing out in GPUs and memory, but also in the components capable of making this power fully exploitable, quickly and competitively.