The AGM of the high-performing Constellation Software enabled investors to gauge the sentiment of its different executives in the face of the AI revolution.

In light of the collapsed valuations in the software, IT consulting, and customer service sectors, is AI truly set to sweep everything in its path? Will it permanently dry up the livelihood of these companies, or instead will it act as a formidable accelerator, both in terms of cost savings and new opportunities?

Several insights have emerged. First during the meeting David Wilkes, the manager in charge of the CelCat and Bullet subsidiaries, mentioned that software development cycles have been compressed from months to hours, and that annual roadmaps are now being completed in a single week. The observed impact, entirely positive, is significantly stronger organic growth.

In the same vein, the value proposition delivered to the client is gaining depth and substance, as CelCat's solution has evolved from a traditional system of record that stores, updates and deletes data, to an autonomous system that predicts, suggests and acts.

This acceleration of development cycles was confirmed by Greg Richards, head of the AssetWorks subsidiary, who delivered a user interface modernization project for a client in one-sixth the time and with one-sixth the staff expected - three months and three people, compared to the eighteen months and ten people initially planned.

Regarding customer relations - a topic of direct interest to shareholders of Teleperformance or Concentrix, amongst others - Andrew Jones, head of Click Dimensions, highlighted that the internally deployed AI support agent resolves 82% of Tier 1 tickets without human intervention, in all languages, 24/7.

The notable collateral effect is that humans are freed up for Tier 2 and Tier 3 tickets - which are more complex and sensitive - resulting in significant internal cost and time savings.

For the time being, neither Constellation CEO Mark Miller nor CFO Jamal Baksh has observed any customer base attrition caused by AI. However, this inertia stems largely from the nature of the verticals - highly regulated, high-compliance, and traditionally conservative in adopting new technologies.

Jeff Bender, head of the Harris subsidiary, refined this picture, warning that this attrition will probably be seen in the long run.

With agentic AI, where agents replace human users in seat-based pricing software, software publishers' business models are eroding, and Jeff Bender clearly identifies this as a cannibalization risk. The response involves migrating to new types of contracts, although the outcome remains uncertain and existing multi-year commitments make the transition slow.

Mark Miller also explained that Constellation's legendary decentralization represents a structural advantage against the AI steamroller. The absence of a central Chief Information Officer who would impose a unified platform allows each subsidiary to experiment, learn from its peers (rather than its hierarchy), and remain in direct contact with the customer.

In this respect, inter-subsidiary communication has intensified, and Mark Miller says he has "never seen such a level of sharing" in the entire history of Constellation. If one wanted to see the glass as half empty, one might still conclude that this agitation closely resembles that of an anthill after an elephant has kicked it...

Finally, Bernie Anzarouth, Constellation's Chief Investment Officer - who can hardly be blamed for talking up his own book here - believes that AI does not erode Constellation's value: on the contrary, it increases it by lowering the barriers to creating vertical software, thereby multiplying the number of potential acquisition targets in the coming years.

See also on this subject Constellation Software & Co: Double alert, triple opportunity? and The Constellation Software trinity valued homogeneously.