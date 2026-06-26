Up:



BIO-Techne Corporation +22.54% : The life sciences research tools specialist is soaring. The group is the subject of a takeover offer from Germany’s Merck KGaA, valuing the company at around $11.3 billion. Investors welcomed the deal, which values the company at a significant premium to its recent share price. Corning Incorporated +13.41% : The optical materials specialist is benefiting from market support after confirming its multibillion-dollar agreement with Amazon. The long-term contract covers the supply of fiber optics for artificial intelligence data centers in the United States. Citing this structural growth momentum, Truist raised its target price to $205, while UBS reiterated its buy rating with a $228 target. United Airlines Holding +15.04% : The airline is benefiting from the easing in crude oil prices, which have returned to levels seen before the tensions with Iran. The decline reduces cost pressure on the sector, while UBS expects third-quarter results from U.S. carriers to beat expectations. Revvity +13.02% : The health sciences company is gaining ground after adding new artificial intelligence features to its "Signals One" software suite on June 22. The update allows R&D data to be translated into concrete decisions using natural language. This strategic push increases the share of recurring, high-margin software revenue, an area favored by the consensus. Ciena Corporation +11.98% : The optical networking specialist retains analysts’ confidence, with buy ratings reiterated and a target price maintained at $600. The market is welcoming prospects driven by Nvidia and the rise of AI. In addition, its pilot project with Telefonica Deutschland using AI agents on the "Blue Planet" platform validates the potential of its software division. 3i Group +14.99% : The British investment group is breathing easier after receiving European Union clearance for two of its acquisitions in energy and data processing, removing a final regulatory hurdle from its strategic roadmap.



EasyJet +15.67% : The British low-cost airline is taking off after rejecting a new takeover offer from a U.S. fund at £6.50 per share. A more conciliatory tone between the two sides is raising hopes of a higher bid, to investors’ delight. The decline in Brent crude is also providing sector support.



Down:

Cerebras Systems -22.63% : The maker of giant AI chips is being heavily punished. Although revenue beat expectations at $193.4 million, the loss per share was wider than expected. Above all, the outlook disappointed: the group expects its gross margin to fall by nearly ten percentage points in the second quarter, to 36-38%, reviving concerns about its structural profitability and dependence on a single customer. Strategy Inc -26.86% : The group, whose strategy is entirely based on accumulating bitcoin, is plunging in the wake of the cryptocurrency, which has fallen close to $58,000, its lowest level since September 2024. The more than 7% decline over three sessions, linked to a broader liquidity squeeze, mechanically reduces the value of its assets. ARM Holding -23.94% : The British chip architecture designer is suffering from the sharp sector correction that hit semiconductors on June 23. Even the June 25 announcement that it had reached a 50% market share in hyperscale cloud computing was not enough to reverse the trend, as the stock remains weighed down by an unfavorable rotation away from technology names. AST Spacemobile -11.42% : The satellite-to-cellular network specialist is suffering after the publication of a regulatory filing on June 22. An entity linked to the CEO plans to sell 2.5 million shares for around $183 million. This insider selling signal has revived dilution concerns for a stock already weakened by sector competition since SpaceX's IPO.