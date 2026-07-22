Strong deal momentum supports Tech Mahindra's improving performance, but limited upside expectations highlight a cautious market view.

Published on 07/22/2026 at 06:38 am EDT - Modified on 07/22/2026 at 07:59 am EDT

Surprise, surprise. The AI investment cycle shows little sign of slowing.

Business and technology firm Gartner forecasts global AI spending to surge from USD 2.5 trillion in 2026 to USD 3.3 trillion in 2027, supported by strong demand for AI infrastructure and services.

India is stepping on the gas with its ambitions. The Indian government has earmarked INR 103.7bn for the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem. This plan includes the deployment of over 10,000 GPUs to expand compute capacity. As per government estimates, AI could inject USD 1.7 trilion into India's economy by 2035, highlighting its growing role in the nation’s long-term objectives.

Against this backdrop, Tech Mahindra is aligning its growth with the expanding AI market through its enterprise-wide Helix initiative, which deploys AI-native offerings and AI-led delivery. The company has also secured three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding USD 1bn across AI engineering, cloud transformation, and automation.

Profit pulls ahead

In Q1 27, revenue rose 17.7% y/y to INR 157.1bn from INR 133.5bn in Q1 26. EBIT increased to INR 22.6bn in Q1 27 from INR 14.8bn in Q1 26, up 53.3% y/y, and the EBIT margin expanded to 14.4% in Q1 27 from 11.1% in Q1 26, suggesting the company is extracting more profit from each rupee of sales.

PAT increased 28.4% y/y to INR 14.7bn in Q1 27 from INR 11.4bn in Q1 26, with the net profit margin expanding to 9.3% in Q1 27 from 8.5% in Q1 26. Higher tax expenses and negative non-operating income partly offset the improvement in operating profitability, limiting the pace of bottom-line expansion.

Free cash flow increased to INR 15.8bn (USD 167m) in Q1 27 from INR 8.1bn (USD 86m) in Q1 26. This was supported by an improvement in ‘'Days Sales Outstanding'' (average number of days it takes to collect payments from customers after a sale), which reduced to 84 days in Q1 27 from 95 day in Q1 26, suggesting customers paid faster, reflecting trade receivables efficiency during the quarter.

The upside dilemma

At INR 1,561.9, the stock has inched just 1% over the past 12 months and still well below its 52-week high of INR 1,854, suggesting that investors remain unconvinced about near-term upside.

However, what stands out is the valuation reset. The stock is trading at 20.4x estimated FY26 earnings, a sharp discount to its 3-year historical average P/E of 34x. Expectations have come down, and the market is no longer pricing in the kind of growth it once did.

Even so, analysts seem largely optimistic. Out of the 33 analysts covering the stock, 26 have “Buy” ratings, with the other seven on “Hold”. However, this confidence isn’t converting into a meaningful upside.

Analysts’ average target price of INR 1,615.32 is only 2.5% above the current share price, implying that most of the easy gains may already be reflected. For investors, the key question is whether the company can deliver enough growth to justify a re-rating.

Bugs in the system

Tech Mahindra’s growth remains exposed to fluctuations in global and regional economic conditions, which could influence customer demand and business activity across its key markets. The business is also dependent on its ability to attract and retain skilled talent, and earnings could be affected by changes in spending patterns amongst large customers. Regulatory developments and potential litigation outcomes could also impact operating performance.