While European markets are marking time, Wall Street continues to accelerate, betting that the super cycle of investment in artificial intelligence will continue to sweep everything in its path. Investors are hoping that Microsoft, Alphabet and company, which are publishing their results tonight, will put another coin in the machine. The Fed is expected to contribute to the effort at the end of the day by cutting rates by a quarter of a point.

Billions in investment continue to pour in. Donald Trump is making friends with everyone on his Asian tour. The Fed is going to cut rates. Corporate results should continue to reassure, even among the tech giants who are spending astronomical sums on AI without any proven return on investment. Many signals are flashing green this week, which allowed US indices to break their records from the previous day last night. Europe continues to lag behind, relying on only a handful of AI champions, even though a new name burst onto the scene yesterday.

Yes, because the theme of artificial intelligence on the stock market is so powerful that we can ask the impossible of it. Unbelievable but true, AI has resurrected Nokia from the tomb of has-beens where it was entombed one winter night in 2008. The one it shares with Bayer, Ubisoft, Tripadvisor, and Kraft Heinz.

Nvidia announced yesterday that it was taking a 2.9% stake in… Nokia. The stock immediately jumped 21% to €6.60, because apparently, irony still moves markets. At first, everyone thought it was a prank, but then again, Nvidia's involvement these days is basically a divine blessing. If Nvidia invested in old age, death would go out of business. If Nvidia stepped into Ukraine, the Russian army would probably apologize and go home. So yes, Nvidia has invested in Nokia. A sacred mission, considering Nokia hasn't exactly brought anyone luck since the Obama years.

The youngest readers may not remember it, but in the early 2000s, Nokia was Apple. Seriously. Almost half the world had a Nokia phone, and other manufacturers were doing everything in their power to copy this success.

And then Apple came out with something new, the iPhone, in 2007. In Espoo, Finland, Nokia engineers laughed, thinking "it'll never work." Then Google bought Android and launched the eponymous operating system in 2008. In Espoo, Finland, Nokia engineers, again, laughed, thinking "it'll never work." Five years later, Nokia's market share had fallen from nearly 40% to less than 15%, and the division was sold to Microsoft, which never managed to make anything of it. Nokia refocused on its second business, networks. This is a business in which the group mainly competes with its neighbor Ericsson and China's Huawei.

As some like to say, "when Americans leave a business to the Europeans and the Chinese, it's probably doomed." And they were right. Building networks was a massive, vital, and utterly miserable business: all cables, no cash. The goose that lays the golden eggs isn't the pipes, it's what flows through them. Nokia's stock jumped to €6.60 yesterday, the same level it hit in 2015. And in 2012. For perspective, it traded around €28 in 2008 and nearly €60 back in 2000.

But perhaps things are changing for the Finnish company. Because in order to continue selling GPUs, Nvidia must ensure that the infrastructure keeps pace. AI investments therefore continue to flow. They have moved from computing power suppliers (Nvidia, AMD, etc.) to assemblers (Dell, Hewlett Packard, Super Micro Computer, etc.) and then to data center equipment suppliers (Schneider, Vertiv, Johnson Controls, Eaton, Trane, Cisco, Arista, ABB, etc.). Data centers need to be powered (Siemens Energy, Rolls-Royce, Cummins, etc.) and therefore require specific network access (hence Nokia).

In other words, the trickle-down effect of AI is reaching new segments of the market. It is still somewhat difficult to understand how US tech giants manage to maintain their staggering margins after increasing their investments tenfold, but Microsoft and company will undoubtedly provide some answers this evening. Or not, since the market doesn't really care either way. If we asked a listed company, “Are you making money with AI?”, the investor of 2025 would be satisfied with the answer, “No idea, so what?”. It doesn't matter what the bottle looks like, as long as we get drunk.

So there are plenty of results on the agenda today around the world, including from US tech heavyweights after the close. The Fed will likely have cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a point. Its chairman, Jerome Powell, is expected to say that the central bank has little recent data due to the shutdown, that the economy is holding up, and that we should be careful not to get too excited about the financial markets. Or something along those lines. Donald Trump is wrapping up his Asian tour in South Korea, where he arrived ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Xi Jinping and the possible announcement of a trade compromise with China, which could cap off a spectacular week on the stock markets.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded strongly by more than 2%, boosted by its technology stocks. South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.8% and Taiwan's TAIEX rose 1.2%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng stood out with a 0.3% decline. The sharpest decline came in Australia, with the ASX 200 down 1% after the announcement of much higher-than-expected inflation in September, which dashed hopes of an RBA rate cut in a week's time. Leading indicators are slightly bearish in Europe.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: in the United States, wholesale inventories, pending home sales, DOE crude oil inventories, and the FOMC rate decision (lower and upper bound) are on the agenda. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$3,978.15

: US$3,978.15 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.95

: US$63.95 United States 10 years : 3.98%

: 3.98% BITCOIN: US$113,333

In corporate news:

Phoenix Group aims to raise $1.34 billion in private equity funding to expand pension-risk transfer and buyout operations.

aims to raise $1.34 billion in private equity funding to expand pension-risk transfer and buyout operations. New Fortress Energy contemplates restructuring in the UK as an alternative to Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

contemplates restructuring in the UK as an alternative to Chapter 11 bankruptcy. BASF reports weak Q3 sales and adjusted earnings, lowers full-year EBITDA guidance, and initiates a share buyback program in November 2025.

reports weak Q3 sales and adjusted earnings, lowers full-year EBITDA guidance, and initiates a share buyback program in November 2025. Mercedes-Benz reports a significant drop in Q3 operating profit due to U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China, despite record global EV sales.

reports a significant drop in Q3 operating profit due to U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China, despite record global EV sales. SKF reports slightly better-than-expected Q3 2025 profits and strong adjusted operating margins, with unchanged Q4 sales forecasts.

reports slightly better-than-expected Q3 2025 profits and strong adjusted operating margins, with unchanged Q4 sales forecasts. Equinor announces a $1.27 billion share buyback for 2025 despite lower-than-expected Q3 earnings and core profit.

announces a $1.27 billion share buyback for 2025 despite lower-than-expected Q3 earnings and core profit. Moncler reports stable FY2025 revenue at EUR1.84 billion, with mixed brand performance and Q3 growth in the Americas.

reports stable FY2025 revenue at EUR1.84 billion, with mixed brand performance and Q3 growth in the Americas. UBS Group reports a 74% surge in Q3 net profit, driven by high client fees and record revenues in investment banking and wealth management.

reports a 74% surge in Q3 net profit, driven by high client fees and record revenues in investment banking and wealth management. Banco Santander reports an 8% increase in Q3 net profit to 3.5 billion euros, driven by controlled costs and resilient customer activity.

reports an 8% increase in Q3 net profit to 3.5 billion euros, driven by controlled costs and resilient customer activity. OMV and OMV Petrom report strong Q3 profits, driven by higher contributions from fuel and chemical segments.

and OMV Petrom report strong Q3 profits, driven by higher contributions from fuel and chemical segments. Electrolux Professional reports lower-than-expected Q3 revenue and operating profit, with planned R&D cost reductions starting H2 2026.

reports lower-than-expected Q3 revenue and operating profit, with planned R&D cost reductions starting H2 2026. Nvidia experiences an AI-driven stock surge, reshaping industries with strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

experiences an AI-driven stock surge, reshaping industries with strategic partnerships and technological advancements. Teradyne exceeds Q3 earnings expectations due to strong AI-related demand in semiconductor testing.

exceeds Q3 earnings expectations due to strong AI-related demand in semiconductor testing. Amazon implements significant job cuts while investing $5 billion through AWS to expand AI infrastructure in South Korea by 2031.

implements significant job cuts while investing $5 billion through AWS to expand AI infrastructure in South Korea by 2031. Mondelez International reports better-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue, forecasts a larger-than-expected annual profit decline.

reports better-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue, forecasts a larger-than-expected annual profit decline. Visa surpasses Q4 2025 earnings expectations with robust revenue and profit growth.

