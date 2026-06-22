Deutsche Bank argues that the rush into memory chips marks a regime change for a historically cyclical industry. The thesis remains compelling, but 2027 could become the industry's first real test year, as the first capacity expansions begin to come online and the effects of the shortage spread more broadly into the real economy.

In an industry long defined by brutal cycles of glut and shortage, Deutsche Bank believes memory is moving into a more structural phase, because artificial intelligence is not only consuming more capacity, it is reshaping the customer pecking order. Hyperscalers are locking up High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) with long-term contracts and are willing to pay premiums to secure supply, pushing Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron to reallocate capacity toward the highest-margin products. Against that backdrop, the bank expects average annual HBM demand growth of about 40% through 2030, versus 21% for standard DRAM.This shift matters even more because HBM does not simply layer neatly onto the rest of the memory market, it partially crowds it out. Deutsche Bank notes that producing one additional bit of HBM requires roughly three times more silicon than a bit of conventional DRAM, a ratio that could rise further with HBM4 and HBM4e generations. As a result, the more manufacturers prioritize AI-bound chips, the tighter available supply becomes for PCs, smartphones, traditional servers, industrial equipment, and cars.That allocation shock toward HBM is already showing up in pricing. Deutsche Bank points to contract increases of 58% to 63% for standard DRAM in the second quarter of 2026, and 70% to 75% for NAND. PC makers such as Lenovo, Dell, and Asus have warned of potential price increases of 15% to 20%, while the added cost in autos could reach $150 to $600 per vehicle depending on the level of equipment. Memory is therefore becoming a macroeconomic issue, as it represents a serious source of durable-goods inflation.The bullish case for memory makers is not without risk, however. In 2026, multi-year contracts, capacity discipline, and hyperscaler demand still strongly support their pricing power. But the equation could become more unstable starting in 2027, when some incremental capacity begins to arrive and Chinese manufacturers relieve part of the entry-level segments. At the same time, software-optimization efforts could emerge to reduce memory consumption per query.