Wall Street's record highs are setting the stage for a market moment that's as surreal as it is unstoppable. Even with a government shutdown delaying key data, the Fed navigating with limited visibility, and political tremors shaking France, investors remain entranced by the AI-fueled boom propelling giants like AMD and Nvidia. Across continents, from Tokyo to Paris, the forces shaping this rally are converging into something far bigger than a simple stock surge.

Wall Street closed at record highs on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both reaching new peaks. On Tuesday morning, futures added a modest flourish: Dow E-minis up 0.06%, the S&P 500 down a mere 0.09%, Nasdaq 100 off by just 0.14%. In other words, not exactly a retreat. The rally continues to hum along, perhaps a little breathless but unmistakably forward.

This ascent has been remarkable not just for its scale, but for its context. Stocks have climbed relentlessly since April, shrugging off the seasonal malaise that usually drapes August and September like a damp towel. They've powered higher even as the federal government shutdown stretches into its seventh day, delaying key economic data. If markets usually move on information, this one seems happy to move on vibes.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, finds itself navigating with partial instruments. The jobs report is delayed; inflation figures are uncertain. Traders are betting on a 25-basis-point rate cut later this month, drawing their confidence from softer labor indicators released before the shutdown. These reports would normally be background noise to the symphony of official data. Now, they're center stage.

Fed officials will spend the week speaking, including Vice Chair Michelle Bowman, Governor Stephen Miran, Raphael Bostic and Neel Kashkari. When the data goes silent, language becomes the new currency. Every adjective in a speech becomes a clue.

Corporate America is doing its part to keep the rally's momentum alive. AMD jumped another 4% premarket after analyst upgrades, building on a 23.7% surge the day before, thanks to a blockbuster chip deal with OpenAI. IBM shares popped 5% on news of a partnership with Anthropic. Constellation Brands surprised to the upside, Tesla teased a more affordable Model Y, and the Intercontinental Exchange announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, valuing the prediction platform at $8 billion and hinting at a future where tokenization isn't fringe, it's mainstream.

Something enormous is being constructed in America: not a bridge or a monument, but a financial and technological edifice so vast that its ripples are already reaching distant shores. It isn't a gentle tide, it's a tidal wave, and it's sweeping up everything in its path, particularly investors who would, at this point, cheerfully mortgage family heirlooms for a piece of a chipmaker.

The flows of capital coursing through this ecosystem are as impressive as they are circular. Take Nvidia: when it pledges £100 billion to finance OpenAI, part of the point is for OpenAI to spend a good chunk of that back on Nvidia's own chips. AMD, not wanting to miss the party, commits to supplying OpenAI as well—and in turn, OpenAI announces its intention to buy a 10% stake in AMD. The money may not move in perfectly straight lines, but it's all circulating within the same high-tech bloodstream.

At this stage, Nvidia and AMD are the clear winners, minting profits with every shipment of silicon. OpenAI, meanwhile, is burning through cash at a pace that would make a sovereign wealth fund blink. The wager, because it is very much a wager, is that Sam Altman's creation will become so essential, so unavoidably profitable, that one day it will finance its own monumental infrastructure. Everyone, in this optimistic future, will be paid back handsomely.

Until then, the machine must be kept running. Capital needs to move restlessly, continuously, through this network, feeding on itself like some elaborate modernist fountain. And it must be said: Silicon Valley's leading lights are remarkably adept at keeping the water flowing. Their announcements, deals, and visionary pronouncements are intoxicating to investors, who seem more than willing to believe that the laws of financial gravity have been suspended for the duration of the AI boom.

All this enthusiasm is happening against a backdrop that, on paper, might warrant caution. Valuations are stretched, economic visibility is murky, and political negotiations over the shutdown remain unresolved. It's not so much that investors are ignoring the risks: it's that they've decided the risks aren't relevant - at least not yet.

Earnings season looms, and with government data on pause, executive commentary may suddenly wield unusual power.

Meanwhile, in France, the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu, France's short-lived prime minister (26 days), sent the Paris stockmarket index tumbling on Monday. France is currently experiencing a major political crisis, characterized by chronic governmental instability, a fragmented parliament, and growing social unrest. After the 2024 legislative elections, no clear majority emerged in the National Assembly, forcing President Emmanuel Macron to form either coalition or minority governments. One of the most recent governments, led by François Bayrou, was brought down in September 2025 by a large vote of no confidence, mainly due to the unpopularity of his proposed austerity measures. His successor, Sébastien Lecornu, was appointed in a highly unstable context without a guaranteed parliamentary majority. His decision to appoint numerous members from Macron's political party provoked dissatisfaction among other parties and ultimately forced him to resign.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan is not even consolidating after yesterday's 4.9% surge. The Nikkei 225 soared on the prospect of the arrival in power of the very accommodating Sanae Takaichi. It was up another 0.2% this morning. The stock markets in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed for a public holiday. India was up 0.3% and Australia closed down 0.3%. European leading indicators are slightly bullish, with the SToxx Europe 600 up 0.1%.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: household spending in Japan; factory orders in Germany; in France, the current account balance and the trade balance; in the United States, the trade balance. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,485

: 98,485 Gold : $3,965

: $3,965 Crude Oil ( BRENT ) : $65.34 ( WTI ) $61.57

BRENT : $65.34 ( ) $61.57 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: $124,660

