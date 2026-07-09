They teach you pretty early in economics that technology is supposed to be deflationary. Better tools make workers more productive, productivity raises potential growth, and over time the same unit of output should require less labor, less waste and less capital. That is the clean textbook version, the one that sits comfortably next to Moore's law, Schumpeter's creative destruction and the old idea that competition eventually passes efficiency gains on to consumers.

Artificial intelligence fits that story beautifully, at least on paper. It can write code, summarize legal documents, reduce errors and help companies do more with less. Robert Solow’s famous line about the computer age being visible everywhere except in the productivity statistics has been quoted so often during the AI cycle because investors are hoping, this time, that the punchline will change.

Maybe it will. But markets do not live in the long run only, and central banks certainly do not set policy on the basis of productivity gains that may show up five years from now. For now, AI is not just a software story. It is a construction story, an energy story, a grid story and… increasingly, a cost-of-capital story. The cloud may sound weightless, but behind it lies a very physical economy of data centers, energy infrastructure and capital-intensive balance sheets.

AI may be deflationary in the future, but the buildout is inflationary in the present. That timing gap is now one of the most important tensions in markets.

Oil brings the old economy back into the AI trade

At the start of the year, investors were still willing to pay generously for the promise of AI-led growth, even when the cost side of the story was hard to pin down. The phrase was not exactly “pay any price,” but the market’s behavior sometimes came close. If a company could plausibly attach itself to AI, capital was available, multiples were forgiving and the future had the benefit of the doubt.

The past few sessions have been a useful reminder that the old economy has not left the building. Renewed tension around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent back toward the high $70s, while the Fed minutes gave investors little reason to believe that policymakers are ready to declare victory over inflation. The result was not a classic, across-the-board risk-off session. It’s always more interesting than that.

The S&P 500 slipped, the Dow and small caps had a harder time, and the Nasdaq managed to keep its head above water thanks to semiconductors. In plain English, the market did not sell AI. It sold the parts of the market that become fragile when oil, rates and margin pressure return at the same time. That is the difference between a broad panic and a regime becoming more selective.

By Thursday, the tone had stabilized somewhat as oil eased from the highs and equities recovered part of the previous day’s stress. But the message had not disappeared. Investors can still buy chips, memory and visible AI demand, while also becoming less tolerant of business models that need cheap money, distant margins or a frictionless disinflation story.

The barrel is not the whole story. The discount rate is.

A barrel of oil at $78 or $80 is not, by itself, enough to break the AI trade. Markets have absorbed plenty of crude-price volatility over the past two years without giving up on their technology leaders. Oil becomes a problem when it stops being only a geopolitical risk premium and starts feeding inflation expectations, long-term yields and corporate margin assumptions.

This is where my banking reflex probably takes over. In finance, the future is always worth less when the discount rate goes up. A dollar of earnings five years from now is a different animal at a 3.5% Treasury yield than at a 5% yield. The math is not emotional, even if the market reaction usually is. Growth stocks can handle a lot of bad news when rates are falling, but they become much more vulnerable when the market begins to ask whether the promised cash flows are arriving fast enough.

AI investors see productivity… But the Fed sees demand first. Investors see software eating the world. The Fed sees data centers eating electricity, hyperscalers eating GPUs, utilities eating capex and infrastructure bottlenecks showing up in prices.

In market language, AI is no longer only bullish for tech margins. It can also be hawkish for the Fed.

The two faces of AI

The first face of AI is the one investors fell in love with: automation, efficiency, better capital allocation, lower operating costs and the possibility of a higher productivity trend. If that version becomes dominant, AI eventually helps companies protect margins, reduces some labor bottlenecks and gives the economy a larger supply-side cushion.

The second face is heavier and less glamorous. It is made of GPUs, HBM memory, power grids, substations, transformers… and multibillion-dollar capex plans.

I have mentioned this before, I’m just not over it yet: the International Energy Agency estimates that data centers consumed about 415 TWh of electricity in 2024, roughly 1.5% of global electricity demand, and projects that demand could rise to about 945 TWh by 2030, slightly more than Japan’s current electricity consumption. That is not a rounding error in the energy system. It is the physical footprint of a new industrial cycle.

This is where oil and AI meet. Oil can raise energy costs from the top down, through geopolitics and inflation expectations. AI raises demand from the bottom up, through power-hungry infrastructure and supply-chain constraints. They are not the same shock, but they complicate the same equation for a central bank trying to bring inflation down without breaking growth.

What the market is still willing to buy

The question has shifted from “does AI still work?” to “which AI still works at this price?” It’s a (long overdue) healthy development.

Narrative AI, the kind that offers a distant transformation story without enough hard numbers, remains vulnerable whenever rates rise or oil revives inflation fears. Industrial AI, the kind that shows up in purchase orders, chips, memory, networking equipment, and power demand, continues to attract capital because it gives investors something more tangible to underwrite.

That explains why the semiconductor complex can rebound even when the broader tape looks uneasy. Investors are no longer buying every AI slogan with the same enthusiasm, but they are still willing to pay for visible demand, pricing power and customers with budgets large enough to make the numbers real. Broadcom is a useful example of that shift: when an AI story comes with orders, customers and manufacturing commitments, it becomes less of a pitch and more of a cash-flow debate.

Looking carefully at the 2000 bubble comparison

There is an understandable temptation to compare every expensive technology market to 2000. But let’s look at it more closely.

In 2000, the core problem was that a large part of the technology complex had market capitalization without much earnings support. The dream was enormous, but the income statement was often thin, imaginary or several business plans away. Today’s largest technology companies are not selling a domain name and a glossy roadshow. Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Amazon and the leading semiconductor names generate real revenue, high margins, recurring cash flows and balance sheets that can absorb a higher-rate environment.

That does not make them cheap, and it does not protect them from multiple compression. It does change the nature of the risk. Today, the risk is not that profits do not exist. The risk is that profits exist, but the market assumes they can keep growing very fast while capex, energy needs and regulatory pressure all rise at the same time.

Technology now accounts for about 39% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, above the roughly 35% reached at the peak of the internet bubble.

The difference is the earnings base. Tech now generates more than a quarter of the S&P 500’s trailing twelve-month net income, almost twice its share at the start of 2000. If we broaden the lens to technology plus communication services, the two sectors represent about 47% of the index’s market value and roughly 44% of expected forward earnings.

That is the nuance worth keeping. In 2000, tech mainly dominated imagination and market cap. Today, tech also dominates profits. The market is not hallucinating the entire earnings base, but it may still be extrapolating it too confidently.

The Goldilocks scenario has moved further away

The perfect setup for risk assets would have been simple: softer employment data, lower oil prices, a less hawkish Fed and a clean rebound in AI leadership. That would have allowed investors to go back to a familiar playbook, where slower growth pulls yields lower and lower yields support long-duration equities.

The current setup is more awkward. Employment may be cooling, but oil is not harmless. AI demand remains powerful, but the infrastructure bill keeps growing. The Fed may be divided, but it is not relaxed. Semiconductors can still rescue the Nasdaq on a given day, but they cannot make energy inflation, rate volatility and narrow market breadth disappear.

This is why the market’s breadth matters as much as the index level. If the Nasdaq holds only because a handful of chip names stay upright while banks, industrials, consumer names and small caps weaken, the rally remains fragile. If leadership broadens and earnings revisions remain positive outside the AI complex, the market can absorb the volatility more easily.

What to watch now

The first thing to watch is not simply the oil price, but the combination of oil, breakeven inflation and long-term Treasury yields. Below $80, crude is usually an irritant for markets. Between $80 and $90, it becomes a more serious macro input, especially if the move is persistent and inflation expectations rise with it. Above $90, and certainly above $100 for any length of time, investors would probably start rewriting the script for inflation, Fed policy, margins, consumption and valuation multiples.

The second thing to watch is corporate commentary. If companies begin talking more often about electricity costs, equipment lead times, supply-chain bottlenecks or difficulty securing power for AI infrastructure, the inflationary side of the story will become harder to dismiss. If, instead, management teams show that AI capex is already producing measurable revenue, productivity and margin benefits, the market will have more patience.

The third thing is earnings season. Positive surprises and upward revisions have supported the market so far, but that support becomes more delicate as expectations rise. When one sector represents more than one third of the S&P 500’s expected earnings, even a modest disappointment can become an index-level problem.

The last thing to watch is the software layer. As AI becomes a heavier industrial investment cycle, the appeal of asset-light software may return. These companies do not need to own the data centers, power infrastructure or chip supply behind the boom. But they still need to show that AI enhances their business rather than erodes it. High-margin recurring revenue still has a place when energy gets expensive, provided it shows real pricing power.

A promise of cheaper production, at a higher price of time

The current phase is more interesting than a simple sector rotation. The AI trade has not disappeared from the landscape, but it has changed its face. It is still a productivity promise, but it is also a demand shock. It may still lower costs tomorrow, but it is raising a lot of costs today.

That is the part investors and central banks are now trying to price at the same time. The market wants to know how much future growth is worth. The Fed wants to know how much current demand it creates.

There is no free lunch, and there is apparently no free compute either.

The question now haunting (some corners of) the markets is how much a promise of future efficiency is worth when the price of time, energy and capital refuses to fall quietly in the background.