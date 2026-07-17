The artificial-intelligence boom has reached an awkward stage. Companies are still spending extraordinary sums, chipmakers are still reporting strong demand, and the technology may still transform large parts of the economy. Yet investors want to know: Where are the returns?

That question is driving Friday's session. Semiconductor stocks are extending a selloff that has spread from Asia to Europe and is now bearing down on the Nasdaq. Nvidia and Intel fell sharply before the opening bell, while Micron lost more than 4%. The iShares Semiconductor ETF dropped roughly 2.4%. Netflix added another problem, sinking about 10% after forecasting slower revenue and profit growth in the third quarter.

The weakness comes after a remarkable run. Until recently, chip stocks seemed capable of taking eight steps forward for every one back. They now appear to be trying the sequence in reverse.

Optimists call this a healthy consolidation. Pessimists see the beginning of a much deeper correction. Either way, the adjustment is already severe. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen more than 19% since its late-June record and is heading for its worst week since March 2025. On Thursday, it reached its lowest level in almost two months.

The damage is even more striking in Asia. South Korea's KOSPI, perhaps the clearest public gauge of enthusiasm for AI hardware, has fallen roughly 25% from its June 18 peak near 9,114 points. However, it is still up about 55% this year. Kioxia offers an even more extreme example. The Japanese memory-chip company, formerly part of Toshiba, returned to the market in December 2024 and briefly became Japan's largest listed company by value in mid-June. Its shares have since been cut in half. They remain about five times higher than at the beginning of the year.

Friday's Asian session reflected the broader retreat. Japan's Nikkei fell about 4%, with SoftBank losing 9%, while Hong Kong dropped 2.1% and mainland China 3%. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday, although their recent losses continue to shape the global picture. Taiwan has also been caught in the regional selloff, while India has again proved more resistant, gaining around 0.7%. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell about 3%. Europe offered little shelter. Technology stocks dropped about 2.4%, pulling the Stoxx 600 down 0.6%. ASML lost nearly 4%, Infineon 4.6%, and STMicroelectronics 6%.

The selloff is notable because the chip industry is not delivering obviously bad news. TSMC and ASML have both reported strong results. TSMC remains the dominant manufacturer of advanced AI processors, and demand for its capacity is hardly disappearing. But it also warned that more spending will be required to keep up with the investment race.

That is precisely the problem. The AI ecosystem increasingly resembles an arms race in which every large company must spend heavily because the cost of falling behind appears unbearable. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta are expected to invest a combined $725 billion this year, according to Bloomberg. That is a lot of data centers, chips and electrical infrastructure, even by the relaxed standards of Big Tech.

The short-term winners are easy to identify. Chipmakers, memory producers and equipment suppliers are being paid to build the infrastructure. The ultimate winners are less obvious. Investors do not yet know which AI services will command strong margins, which companies will develop durable advantages, or how quickly today's expensive hardware will become obsolete.

In the Middle East, the United States and Iran have exchanged attacks for another night following the collapse of last month's fragile ceasefire. Iran says it has struck American facilities in the Gulf, while the United States has targeted Iranian military infrastructure and bridges used to supply a port and naval base near the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil is heading for a weekly gain of more than 10%. Brent traded around $84.5 a barrel on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate approached $79.5. The sharpest effects have appeared in diesel and gasoline, pushing U.S. refining margins to record levels and increasing the risk that higher fuel costs will eventually reach consumers.

Traditional havens are providing only partial comfort. Gold hovered just below $4,000 an ounce but remained on course for a weekly decline of more than 3%, as expectations of persistently high interest rates outweighed its usual geopolitical appeal. Bitcoin fell about 2% to roughly $62,900. The yen, meanwhile, remains close to its weakest level in four decades despite persistent speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene.

Friday also brings July's options expiration, which can amplify price swings as traders adjust or close positions. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer-sentiment survey and results from several major U.S. financial institutions will provide additional distractions.

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Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: FDI (YTD) YoY data from China; In the United States, preliminary building permits, housing starts, import and export prices, industrial production, and the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.805

: 100.805 Gold : 3,991

: 3,991 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $86.0 ( WTI ) $80.8

: $86.0 ( ) $80.8 United States 10 years : 4.54%

: 4.54% BITCOIN: 63,186

In corporate news:

Apple sends legal warnings to OpenAI workers over trade secret claims.



Google is months behind schedule for its new Gemini launch.

PTI to invest USD 400 million in a packaging venture with Broadcom.

Meta hires a senior AWS executive to bolster its AI infrastructure.

Netflix's growth is slowing and the company has lowered its 2026 guidance. The shares fell 9% in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical dropped 11% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.

Alphabet is trading lower following reports that the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro has been delayed.

SpaceX aborted Thursday's Starship launch after several engines failed to ignite. The stock closed yesterday below its IPO price, having fallen in eight of the past nine trading sessions.

Micron has strengthened its sales outlook by securing new long-term automotive supply agreements, including deals with Qualcomm and Harman.

Coca-Cola has suspended production of Fairlife in the United States following a ransomware attack.

The United States will lead the investigation into the engine failure aboard a Ryanair Boeing 737 over Greece.

Boeing and Airbus remain neck and neck in the race for a potential narrow-body aircraft order from SMBC.

Pfizer has suspended sales of Premarin vaginal cream in India due to supply constraints.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a USD 101.8 million contract by the US Air Force.

Today's key earnings: The Travelers Companies, Truist Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations: