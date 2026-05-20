Today's trading session has one obvious main character: Nvidia. The chipmaker reports after the close, and investors are treating the event less like a quarterly update than a market-wide health check, since the company is the clearest symbol of the AI boom. If its results are strong, and its outlook is stronger, it could give stocks the jolt they badly need after three straight tech-led declines.

Chip stocks are already trying to steady themselves this morning. Nvidia rose in premarket trading, and the broader semiconductor group followed. Marvell, Intel, Micron and the iShares Semiconductor ETF all moved higher. Analog Devices also gained after announcing a $1.5 billion cash deal to buy Empower Semiconductor, a company that should strengthen its position in AI-related power management.

Investors are closely watching any signs that could derail the AI boom narrative. Their confidence has been slightly shaken by Leopold Aschenbrenner, who's hedge fund, Situational Awareness, is taking a sharply bearish stance on many of the market’s biggest AI-chip winners, according to its latest 13F filing, with large put-option positions against Nvidia, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, Broadcom, Oracle, AMD, TSMC, ASML and Intel. The bets suggest the former OpenAI researcher, known for his 2024 AI outlook paper also called Situational Awareness, sees downside risk in the most crowded parts of the AI trade, even as his fund remains selective rather than broadly anti-AI. It also holds bullish call positions in names such as SanDisk, CoreWeave, CleanSpark and Bloom Energy, pointing to a preference for other parts of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. The disclosure is adding to debate over whether enthusiasm around AI stocks has run too far.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly today, hovering around 4.64% to 4.65%, after touching a 16-month high in the previous session. That helped stock futures move higher. The 30-year yield, however, recently reached about 5.20%, a level last seen in 2007. Investors do not need to be reminded what came after 2007... However, higher yields do not automatically kill stock rallies. Sometimes they reflect a strong economy and sometimes they simply offer investors a better return elsewhere. But this bond-market move is worrying because of what it suggests: inflation may not be finished, government debt is becoming more expensive, and the Federal Reserve may have less room to cut rates than investors had hoped. The Fed minutes due later today will matter because investors want to know how policymakers are thinking about balance-sheet operations and inflation risk.

Inflation is already close to a danger zone for stocks. Consumer prices accelerated to 3.8% in April. Bank of America has noted that when U.S. inflation rises above 4%, the S&P 500 has historically struggled over the following months. That does not guarantee another selloff, but it does explain why investors are nervous.

Brent crude has been trading around $110 a barrel, even after falling today. Investors took some comfort from signs that tankers had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and from Trump's suggestion that the war with Iran could end very quickly. But he also warned that U.S. strikes could resume. Washington wants Tehran to accept a deal, but Tehran may believe time is on its side, or at least useful as a bargaining tool.

At the same time, the dollar is strengthening. The global bond selloff has made U.S. yields more attractive, and that has pulled money into the greenback. ING argues that this episode is different from 2025 because inflation fears, not fiscal fears, are driving the move.

In corporate news, Cava raised its full-year guidance after strong sales growth. Red Robin rose after reporting better-than-feared results. Mayville Engineering and Viavi Solutions fell after announcing stock offerings to repay debt. Target also reports today. SpaceX's IPO paperwork could reportedly become public this afternoon if plans hold. In another market, that might have been the big story. Today it is competing with Nvidia, oil tankers, and the Fed minutes. Tough room.

To end this column, I will mention Trump's latest legal drama. He settled a lawsuit against his own administration by creating a $1.776 billion fund for alleged victims of "weaponization." This means people who claim the federal government targeted them for political reasons, especially under the Biden administration, which likely includes Jan. 6 rioters, but also Trump's friends and family. According to press reports, it not only creates a politically managed payout pool for Trump-aligned claimants, but also protects Trump, his family and his businesses from IRS scrutiny over past tax filings.

Today's economic highlights:

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Dollar index : 99,285

: 99,285 Gold : $4,487

: $4,487 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $108.85 ( WTI ) $101.95

: $108.85 ( ) $101.95 United States 10 years : 4.64%

: 4.64% BITCOIN: $77,381

In corporate news:

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