After the first wave of enthusiasm for model builders, investors are increasingly trying to isolate the segments of the AI supply chain where scarcity, pricing power and free cash flow may ultimately emerge. After looking at AI through the lens of infrastructure costs, then through the valuations implied by the market's enthusiasm for model builders, the next question becomes more practical for investors: where is economic value actually being captured? To make that question more concrete, we have built a set of representative market baskets designed to benchmark specific segments of the AI value chain. The objective is to break a broad (and sometimes rather imprecise) investment theme into smaller building blocks that can be compared across performance, valuation, margins and financial quality.

A market broken down into mini-themes

The first basket covers cloud hyperscalers: Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Oracle. The second focuses on fibre optics and data-center networking, with Arista Networks, Cisco, Corning, Lumentum and Coherent. The third tracks electricity producers and utilities exposed to AI-driven power demand: Constellation Energy, Vistra, NextEra Energy and Engie.

The fourth basket covers grid and electrical equipment, including Schneider Electric, Eaton, ABB, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Prysmian. The fifth looks at server integrators, with Dell, Super Micro Computer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo. The sixth focuses on cooling and data-center power infrastructure, represented by Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Johnson Controls and Trane Technologies.

The semiconductor value chain is then split into three additional baskets. Upstream semiconductor equipment and manufacturing includes TSMC, ASML, Applied Materials, Lam Research and Tokyo Electron. High-bandwidth memory is represented by SK Hynix, Micron and Samsung Electronics. Finally, the GPU and accelerator basket includes Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Intel.

Far from being exhaustive, this segmentation aims to provide a clearer picture of where the market has already paid for the theme, where pricing power appears the strongest, and where the economics of the value chain differ most meaningfully.

The market has already priced in the obvious winners

Nvidia, Broadcom, TSMC, ASML, SK Hynix, Micron, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Arista Networks and other suppliers have become central pieces of the AI investment narrative. Many of these companies are no longer hidden beneficiaries. In several parts of the value chain, much of the rerating has already taken place.

The numbers illustrate just how far the market has travelled. The HBM memory basket has risen by about 1,177% between June 2022 and June 2026, while GPU and accelerator stocks are up roughly 708%. Cooling and power infrastructure linked to data centers has gained more than 640%, and server integrators are up more than 560%. Even less glamorous segments such as grid equipment and optical networking have delivered remarkably strong returns.

The more difficult question is whether current valuations still leave enough room for execution risk, lower-than-expected monetization or a gradual normalization in growth.

Where the bottlenecks really are

One of the main objectives of this comparison is to identify where pricing power is likely to persist if AI adoption continues to expand.

HBM memory offers perhaps the clearest example. Modern AI accelerators require enormous memory bandwidth to keep GPUs fully utilized. As a result, SK Hynix, Micron and Samsung Electronics have all benefited from a structural shift in demand. Yet memory remains a cyclical business. Today's scarcity does not guarantee tomorrow's pricing power. As history has repeatedly shown, periods of tight supply are often followed by phases of overcapacity.

Electricity, cooling and networking illustrate a broader point. Reliable power increasingly depends on grid connections, transformers and dispatchable generation, while rising rack densities continue to support demand for advanced liquid cooling. Optical networking is becoming just as critical, enabling ever-larger GPU clusters to communicate efficiently. Still, today's bottlenecks should not be mistaken for permanent ones. As capital flows into the most constrained parts of the value chain, shortages eventually give way to additional capacity. The question, ultimately, is not simply where scarcity exists today, but which bottlenecks can retain their pricing power once the market catches up.

Fundamentals

Companies can benefit from powerful market narratives while generating very different levels of profitability, returns on capital and cash generation.

Cloud hyperscalers continue to generate some of the strongest underlying economics in the sample. Their weighted return on equity remains above 30%, supported by diversified business models spanning cloud computing, enterprise software, digital advertising and e-commerce. Although AI investment is weighing on capital expenditure, these businesses continue to benefit from substantial operating leverage and recurring cash flows. Their aggregate valuation, around 31x earnings, therefore looks relatively moderate compared with several more narrowly exposed infrastructure beneficiaries, even if their absolute market capitalizations remain enormous.

GPU and accelerator companies display the strongest profitability in the comparison, with an aggregate net margin above 40% and a weighted ROE approaching 67%. The segment also trades on one of the highest aggregate multiples, reflecting the market's view that Nvidia and its peers occupy perhaps the most attractive part of the AI value chain. HBM memory has rerated sharply as well, although the industry remains considerably more cyclical than the current AI narrative sometimes suggests. When the memory cycle turns in its favor, earnings can expand very quickly. When supply eventually catches up, the same operating leverage can work just as powerfully in the opposite direction.

Cooling and power infrastructure sits somewhere in between. Fundamentals remain solid, with double-digit margins and a weighted ROE in the mid-20s. Yet the market has already rewarded the theme generously, particularly through Vertiv, whose share price performance has been nothing short of eye-watering. The question is no longer whether demand exists. It is how much of that demand has already been priced in.

Server integrators present a different profile altogether. Dell, Super Micro Computer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo all benefit directly from the AI buildout by assembling systems and delivering hardware into data-center environments. Revenue exposure can be significant, but margins remain structurally thinner and competition intense. Strong top-line growth does not automatically translate into superior profitability, particularly in businesses where differentiation remains limited.

Utilities form another category entirely. Constellation Energy, Vistra, NextEra Energy and Engie continue to benefit from growing attention toward dispatchable electricity and long-term power supply. Their economics, however, remain regulated, asset-heavy and closely linked to energy markets. They may play an essential role in AI's physical expansion, but they should ultimately be assessed through generation assets, regulation, capital intensity and electricity prices—not through software-style valuation multiples.

The risk is extrapolation

The main risk in the picks-and-shovels trade is assuming that today's bottlenecks will persist indefinitely simply because demand has, so far, been strong.

Several developments could change the equation. Models could become more efficient, reducing the need for ever-larger compute clusters. Query routing could direct a growing share of inference toward smaller and cheaper models. Custom chips could gradually reduce dependence on merchant GPUs. Cloud customers could also become more disciplined in their AI spending if monetization takes longer than anticipated. In that scenario, parts of the supply chain currently priced for scarcity could eventually begin to look overbuilt.

Data-center campuses, grid connections, memory capacity and semiconductor equipment all require investment decisions years in advance. If demand continues to grow at its current pace, those investments may prove fully justified. If demand slows, however, or if pricing pressure emerges before new capacity is fully absorbed, some segments could face a familiar industrial headwind: capacity comes online just as the most profitable phase of the cycle begins to fade.

Investors increasingly need to distinguish genuine structural bottlenecks from temporary shortages.

Looking ahead

The AI infrastructure trade is no longer about finding exposure. The question has shifted to where that exposure ultimately translates into pricing power, sustainable margins and free cash flow.

The best-positioned companies tend to control genuine bottlenecks, where customers have few alternatives and delays carry a meaningful economic cost. Other parts of the ecosystem, such as server assembly, commodity hardware, construction or portions of networking, may continue to grow rapidly while capturing only a limited share of the value created if competitive differentiation remains weak.

At the end of the day, the investment case is becoming increasingly selective. For investors, the key question is no longer who participates in the AI buildout, but who controls the scarcest part of it.