AI sets chips ablaze, Abivax catches a chill

AI is recharging the semiconductor sector, from Sivers to STMicroelectronics, while Prosus, Salzgitter, and DHL benefit from analyst backing. Conversely, Abivax is tumbling on clinical concerns, Kongsberg suffers a downgrade, and Avolta stalls on its placement.

Esteban Gustave Published on 06/02/2026 at 04:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stocks on the rise:



Sivers Semiconductors (+24%): AI sends the Swedish firm into orbit. The wireless and photonics technology specialist is partnering with GlobalFoundries to integrate its laser arrays into a silicon photonics platform dedicated to AI infrastructure.



Prosus (+10%): JP Morgan is doubling down on Prosus. The broker maintains its buy rating with a price target of 73 EUR, a move sufficient to revive appetite for the digital investment group, even without a target hike.



STMicroelectronics (+8%) : The Franco-Italian chipmaker is shifting gears in data centers, driven by the demand for AI infrastructure. The group now targets approximately 1 billion USD in revenue by 2026, up from over 500 million USD previously, and even suggests a possible doubling by 2027.



Salzgitter (+7%): The German steelmaker benefits from a significant shift in sentiment at Morgan Stanley, which upgrades the stock from equal-weight to overweight. The price target jumps from 45.50 to 70.80 EUR.



Infineon (+4%): The German semiconductor manufacturer gains from a price target hike by Jefferies, moving from 75 to 96 EUR while maintaining a buy recommendation. The broker highlights strong demand for AI power management solutions, supported by increased capacity and improved pricing trends for the 2026/2027 fiscal years.



DHL (+4%): The transport and logistics specialist advances following a buy recommendation from Kepler Cheuvreux, with a price target raised to 60 EUR. The broker believes the market is underestimating the potential of the Express division, driven notably by an increase in average weight per shipment, which should strengthen operating leverage.



Stocks on the decline:



Abivax (-30%): Despite relatively solid tests for Obefazimod, a major point of concern is overshadowing everything. According to the U.S. press, the stock's collapse is linked to 'the identification of a potential safety signal, with several cases of cancer reported in the 50 mg arm, notably prostate, breast, and colon, while no cases were reportedly observed in the 25 mg and placebo arms.'



Kongsberg (-8%): The maritime industry specialist is suffering from a rating downgrade by DNB Carnegie. The firm moves from hold to sell, with the price target lowered from 3 EUR to 1.90 EUR.



Avolta AG (-5%): The bookrunner warns that secondary placement orders below the 45.35 CHF per share threshold risk not being filled. A success for the travel company, which sees its share price converge toward this floor.



Clas Ohlson (-5%): The hardware chain is hit by comments from Dagens industri. The publication states in an analysis that 'Clas Ohlson's stock shows an excessive valuation if its growth targets are not raised beyond the current 5%.'