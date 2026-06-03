AI spillover sends Valeo shares soaring

Valeo is leading the SBF 120 gains, surging 17.68% to 16.57 euros, fueled by bullish notes from JP Morgan and Jefferies.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 10:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

JP Morgan indicated that the French automotive supplier could benefit from the rollout of artificial intelligence through its battery cooling solutions for data centers.



The analysis reveals that Valeo is actively seeking opportunities in data centers and battery energy storage systems. JP Morgan noted that the group has secured a 225 million dollar contract, its first in battery energy storage systems (BESS), a project that requires no additional capital expenditure.



JP Morgan also pointed out that the company intends to diversify by exploring opportunities in the defense sector, ramping up the assembly of drones equipped with electric motors.



Regarding its automotive business, JP Morgan described it as 'resilient', notably because the rise in raw material costs has been largely passed on to customers.



JP Morgan maintains an overweight rating with a price target of 22 euros.



Jefferies echoes the sentiment



According to the American investment bank, 'the growth potential stemming from opportunities in energy and thermal management (BESS and data centers) is gaining traction and could begin to become a genuine growth driver for Valeo'.



The broker explained that this could lead to further rerating potential, despite the stock's significant outperformance since the start of the year (+20.80% excluding today's rally).



Jefferies anticipates a more resilient second quarter before a pivot toward growth expected for the 2027 fiscal year. The recommendation remains at hold with a price target raised to 13.20 euros, up from 10.60 euros previously.