For the last session of the quarter, stocks are edging higher, oil is no longer screaming, and investors are waiting for fresh labor-market data before deciding how much optimism is allowed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still on track for their best quarter in six years. The Dow is heading for its strongest quarterly gain since 2022. Not bad for a market that spent the past few months worrying about war, oil, inflation, AI spending, and the Federal Reserve.

The big story remains the same one: artificial intelligence. The second quarter was another reminder that investors are still willing to pay up for anything linked to the AI buildout, from chips to data centers to electricity demand. The Nasdaq 100 is up roughly 25% for the quarter, despite a messy June and a recent selloff in semiconductors.

Still, the past few sessions showed that the AI trade is no longer bulletproof. Tech stocks have had a rough June, and last week's selloff in semiconductors was a useful warning. Investors still believe in the long-term story, but they are getting more impatient about the bill. AI spending is enormous, and the question is no longer whether companies will invest. They clearly will. The question is when those investments start turning into profits large enough to justify the hype, the capex, and the occasional investor hallucination.

That is why the next earnings season is eagerly awaited. The market does not need another speech about transformation, it needs margins, guidance, orders, demand, and proof that the AI machine can feed something other than itself. If companies deliver, June's tech wobble may look like a routine reset. If they do not, we might be in for a rough ride.

Today also brings the kind of economic data that markets love to overinterpret. The May JOLTS report is expected to show job openings falling to around 7.3 million from 7.6 million. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index is also due. The Federal Reserve will look carefully, since it is still trapped between inflation risk, labor-market softness, and a market that would very much like easier policy. Adding to the confusion, traders are now pricing in at least one rate hike by the end of 2026.

The Middle East remains the other large shadow over the session. The market has managed to hold up despite the U.S.-Iran conflict, an oil shock, and recurring concerns about escalation. For now, oil prices are subdued, with Brent near $73 and WTI around $71. That is a major reason equities have not cracked.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 is up for June and has gained more than 9% in the second quarter. Including dividends, European equities are even ahead of the S&P 500 for the first half of the year. That sounds like a fun fact until you mention France, where the CAC 40 is lagging badly, weighed down by luxury stocks that are still trying to remember where the growth went.

Asia shows the same split in even sharper terms. Korea's KOSPI has surged more than 65% in the quarter, Japan's Nikkei has jumped more than 35%, and the AI-adjacent markets of Seoul, Tokyo, and Taipei have become the preferred route for investors looking for tech exposure in the region. Australia, heavy on banks and miners, has barely moved by comparison. Hong Kong has gone the other way. The message is not subtle: in 2026, markets want chips, servers, and AI infrastructure. They are less excited by anything that looks like the previous decade's China trade.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's schedule includes: the RBA meeting minutes in Australia; the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts in Japan; in the United Kingdom, Nationwide housing prices and the current account; in Germany, retail sales and unemployment figures; in France, preliminary inflation rates; in Switzerland, KOF leading indicators; in Italy, preliminary inflation rates; in Canada, preliminary monthly GDP; in the United States, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, Chicago PMI, JOLTs job openings, CB consumer confidence, and API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.160

: 101.160 Gold : 4,033

: 4,033 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $71.19 ( WTI ) $73.52

: $71.19 ( ) $73.52 United States 10 years : 4.37%

: 4.37% BITCOIN: 58,979

In corporate news:

Today's key earnings reports: Nike, Constellation Brands...

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