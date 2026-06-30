The big story remains the same one: artificial intelligence. The second quarter was another reminder that investors are still willing to pay up for anything linked to the AI buildout, from chips to data centers to electricity demand. The Nasdaq 100 is up roughly 25% for the quarter, despite a messy June and a recent selloff in semiconductors.
Still, the past few sessions showed that the AI trade is no longer bulletproof. Tech stocks have had a rough June, and last week's selloff in semiconductors was a useful warning. Investors still believe in the long-term story, but they are getting more impatient about the bill. AI spending is enormous, and the question is no longer whether companies will invest. They clearly will. The question is when those investments start turning into profits large enough to justify the hype, the capex, and the occasional investor hallucination.
That is why the next earnings season is eagerly awaited. The market does not need another speech about transformation, it needs margins, guidance, orders, demand, and proof that the AI machine can feed something other than itself. If companies deliver, June's tech wobble may look like a routine reset. If they do not, we might be in for a rough ride.
Today also brings the kind of economic data that markets love to overinterpret. The May JOLTS report is expected to show job openings falling to around 7.3 million from 7.6 million. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index is also due. The Federal Reserve will look carefully, since it is still trapped between inflation risk, labor-market softness, and a market that would very much like easier policy. Adding to the confusion, traders are now pricing in at least one rate hike by the end of 2026.
The Middle East remains the other large shadow over the session. The market has managed to hold up despite the U.S.-Iran conflict, an oil shock, and recurring concerns about escalation. For now, oil prices are subdued, with Brent near $73 and WTI around $71. That is a major reason equities have not cracked.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 is up for June and has gained more than 9% in the second quarter. Including dividends, European equities are even ahead of the S&P 500 for the first half of the year. That sounds like a fun fact until you mention France, where the CAC 40 is lagging badly, weighed down by luxury stocks that are still trying to remember where the growth went.
Asia shows the same split in even sharper terms. Korea's KOSPI has surged more than 65% in the quarter, Japan's Nikkei has jumped more than 35%, and the AI-adjacent markets of Seoul, Tokyo, and Taipei have become the preferred route for investors looking for tech exposure in the region. Australia, heavy on banks and miners, has barely moved by comparison. Hong Kong has gone the other way. The message is not subtle: in 2026, markets want chips, servers, and AI infrastructure. They are less excited by anything that looks like the previous decade's China trade.
Today's economic highlights:
Today's schedule includes: the RBA meeting minutes in Australia; the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts in Japan; in the United Kingdom, Nationwide housing prices and the current account; in Germany, retail sales and unemployment figures; in France, preliminary inflation rates; in Switzerland, KOF leading indicators; in Italy, preliminary inflation rates; in Canada, preliminary monthly GDP; in the United States, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, Chicago PMI, JOLTs job openings, CB consumer confidence, and API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index: 101.160
- Gold: 4,033
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $71.19 (WTI) $73.52
- United States 10 years: 4.37%
- BITCOIN: 58,979
In corporate news:
- Anthropic makes Claude models available through Microsoft Foundry and Amazon Bedrock.
- Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics sign a China distribution agreement for Verzenios.
- US House committee opens investigation into Merck and AbbVie over China drug trials.
- The offices of Super Micro Computer in Taiwan have been raided as part of an investigation into the smuggling of Nvidia chips to China.
- Carlisle Companies is reported to have made more than one bid to acquire roofing materials manufacturer Owens Corning for over 10 MdsUSD, according to the WSJ.
- A medical journal has retracted a study on Amgen's Tavneos following the FDA's findings.
- Uber and Waymo are ending their partnership on robotaxis in Phoenix.
- NBCUniversal could enter the video games market following its spin-off from Comcast, according to sources cited by Reuters.
- Blackstone acquires a $2.35 billion stake in Digital Realty Trust.
- Forgent Power Solutions announces a capital increase.
- Samsung and SK Hynix are set to invest 4,550,000 billion won (approximately 2,600 billion euros) in future technologies, AI and chip clusters.
- Toyota's global sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in May.
Today's key earnings reports: Nike, Constellation Brands...
Analyst Recommendations:
- Bio-Techne Corporation: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 73.
- Comcast Corporation: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 32.
- Fortinet, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 102.
- Honeywell International Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 240 to USD 255.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 159 to USD 207.
- Owens Corning: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 139 to USD 188.
- Qualys, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 87 to USD 139.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 11.60.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from dropped coverage and reduces the target price from USD 714 to USD 435.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 317 to USD 414.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 330 to USD 230.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 17.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 459 to USD 644.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 105.
- Kroger Co. (The): R5 Capital maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 60.
- Marketaxess Holdings Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 168 to USD 130.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 255.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
- Sandisk Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1700 to USD 3000.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 11.60.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 165.
- Zoetis Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 150 to USD 104.