American International Group (AIG) said on Tuesday that its chief executive, Peter Zaffino, will step down by mid-2026. Having led the insurer for over five years, Zaffino will become executive chairman of the board, a role he already holds in his capacity as chairman. Industry veteran Eric Andersen will succeed him, taking up the role as chairman on February 16 and becoming CEO after June 1, when he will also join the board.

The announcement sent AIG shares down 7%, highlighting the market's unease over the leadership change. Zaffino is credited with a major strategic turnaround at AIG, marked by five consecutive years of underwriting profitability, despite a challenging economic backdrop. Under his leadership, the company restored its position as an industry leader, notably through rigorous risk management and a renewed focus on its financial fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Andersen brings nearly three decades of experience at Aon, where he has had several senior roles, most recently as the CEO's strategic adviser. Hailed by Zaffino as an "ideal” successor, he has been tasked with continuing the insurer's strategy of sustainable growth. His appointment marks an important transition for AIG as the group seeks to maintain the turnaround momentum underway since 2021.