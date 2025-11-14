Published on 11/14/2025 at 06:15 am EST

Airbus has announced the delivery of Air Algérie's first Airbus A330-900.

The A330-900 will play a pivotal role in Air Algérie's development plan from Algiers, enabling the launch of new transatlantic and Asian routes.

Air Algérie is set to receive seven additional A330neo aircraft, making it the leading operator of this aircraft type in Africa.

The cabins of Air Algérie's A330neo are arranged in three classes: 18 fully flat seats in Business, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy.

By the end of October 2025, the A330 family had recorded more than 1,900 firm orders from over 130 customers worldwide.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo is already capable of operating with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to achieve 100% SAF compatibility by 2030.