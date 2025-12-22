As UAE's economy opens up, Air Arabia's low-cost model is ready for take-off. With record profits, in the latest quarter, the carrier is expanding its horizons. More open borders mean more boarding passes (and profits).

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is flying high. According to the International Monetary Fund, the GCC economy is expected to accelerate to 4.3% in 2026. The region will pump serious cash into infrastructure and tourism, a move to look beyond its oil reserves for greenbacks.

It helps that the region is going to be the most profitable spot on the map for airlines. If the International Air Transport Association is to be believed, Middle East carriers could collect (US) $6.8bn by 2026, representing a 9.3% profit margin, well above the the global average of 3.9%.

Taking a leaf from the playbook, Saudi Arabia too is betting big on planes as part of its Vision 2030 plan. They’re trying to move away from just being about oil, so they’re betting on aviation plans. The region is looking to double its passenger capacity to 330 million and extend cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes of goods by 2030.

The GCC location is a major win since it sits right at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa. About two-thirds of the world’s population is just an 8-hour flight away. It's why both manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, see it as their biggest goldmine. Both expect the GCC's commercial aircraft fleet will more than double by around 2044. Consequently, Air Arabia is already benefitting from the growing aviation market in the region.

In full swing

The low-cost carrier has been super busy! It flew over 5.9 million people in Q3 25, which is a big jump from the 5.1 million they carried the year in Q3 24. To keep up with demand, the Sharjah headquartered airline has added six new planes to its lineup in 9M 25, bringing their total fleet to 88 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Understandably, the proof is in the pudding financial numbers.

Air Arabia reported a record net profit of 656 million Arab Emirates Dirham for Q3 25, a 16% increase from AED 564mn in Q3 24. The total revenue for the quarter was AED 2.04bn, a sweet 14% jump from the AED 1.78bn they pulled in back in Q3 24.

It’s easy to see why the airline is bullish about its growth plan. It intends to continue making steady profits, even with global uncertainty going on in the background. The carrier intends to continue being operationally efficient, optimize its network routes while keeping a tab on the costs. In addition: new Airbus A320 planes coming in from their big 120-aircraft order.

The numbers game

Air Arabia’s stock is riding the wave of the Middle East’s massive economic boom. Over a period of 12 months, it shot up over 55%. In addition, in the bargain dividend yields are expected to touch 5.8% by 2028.

Analysts are playing it safe with an average target price of AED 4.3, with the highest target price reaching AED 5.3, with double-digit climb of 12%. Four out of eight analysts have given it a “Buy” rating.

Tricky landing

Air Arabia could witness a bumpy ride in the future. The airline could also fall prey to the volatility of global fuel markets and persistent inflationary pressures, both of which threaten to compress profit margins. They’re also looking over their shoulders at the competition. With new airlines popping up in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is highly contested market for passenger share. Then, of course, there is the operational lag like global supply chain delays for aircraft parts and the rising costs of trying to go "green." That’s quite a lot of, errr, turbulence, if you ask us.