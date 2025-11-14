Air China Cargo has signed a purchase agreement for six A350Fs, becoming the first customer to order the all-new A350F in mainland China.
Air China Cargo operates its entire cargo fleet in northern, eastern, southern, and southwestern China. The company has also opened 25 cargo routes to major regions and cities around the world, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, America, and the Middle East.
The A350F is designed to meet the evolving needs of the global air cargo market (express, general cargo, special cargo, etc.). It can carry up to 111 tons and fly 8,700 km.
Equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, it reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by up to 40% compared to previous-generation aircraft.
It will be 50% compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with the goal of reaching 100% by 2030.
By the end of October 2025, the latest-generation A350 family of widebody aircraft had recorded 1,445 orders from 63 customers worldwide, including 74 for the all-new A350F from 12 customers.
"The A350F will offer next-generation efficiency and performance, as well as unprecedented levels of capacity and cargo flexibility," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice President, Sales, Commercial Aircraft.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
