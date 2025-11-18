Published on 11/18/2025 at 05:43 am EST

The Spanish airline Air Europa has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the acquisition of 40 A350-900 aircraft. The agreement was announced at the Dubai Airshow.

"This order demonstrates the A350's position as the benchmark widebody platform for efficiency and passenger comfort in the long-haul market," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales at Airbus for the Commercial Aircraft division.

The A350 is designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles (18,000 kilometers) non-stop.

Its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and the use of lightweight materials enable a 25% reduction in fuel consumption, operating costs, and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, compared to competing aircraft from the previous generation.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the A350 can operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for 100% SAF compatibility across its entire fleet by 2030.

By the end of October 2025, the A350 family had recorded more than 1,400 orders from 64 customers worldwide.