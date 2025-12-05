Air France has announced the expansion of its prestigious La Première cabin service to four new destinations aboard select Boeing 777-300ER aircraft: Tel Aviv in Israel, as well as Atlanta, Boston, and Houston in the United States.

Daily La Première flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be available to Tel Aviv starting December 15, followed by Atlanta from March 29, 2026, Boston from July 20, and Houston from July 6.

Next summer, the La Première cabin will operate from Paris to Abidjan, Atlanta, Boston, Dubai, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv, Tokyo-Haneda, and Washington.

Beginning in July 2026, all flights to New York-JFK and Los Angeles will be operated with aircraft featuring the new La Première suites. By the end of 2026, the entire La Première network will be equipped with these new cabins.