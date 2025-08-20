AlphaValue maintains its 'sell' recommendation on Air France-KLM shares, with a target price raised from €9.20 to €12.1.



According to the note, the valuation revision is based on slightly higher productivity assumptions and the 'Back on Track' program, but analysts point out that 'headwinds from taxes, inflation, and fleet disruptions continue to weigh on non-fuel costs.'



The broker also highlights an improvement in EBIT forecasts for 2026-2027, with a margin raised from 6.1% to 7%, but this remains below the group's stated ambition (more than 8%), as well as market expectations.