Air France-KLM and easyJet? Oddo BHF shares its analysis

The analyst maintains an 'outperform' rating on Air France-KLM shares, with an unchanged price target of 12.2 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/08/2026 at 04:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As investment fund Castlelake considers a move on easyJet, Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith stated on the sidelines of the IATA conference in Rio that his group was not involved in any transaction at this stage, but would be willing to pick up the phone if Castlelake called to discuss a proposal.



According to Oddo BHF, Air France-KLM's expressed interest in a potential deal involving easyJet is 'understandable' given the British carrier's 'very impressive' slots and the potential complementarity with Transavia.



Contacted late last week by Zonebourse, the transport group indicated it had not been in contact with Castlelake regarding this matter.



'Air France-KLM is awaiting antitrust approval for its majority stake in SAS and is participating in the privatization process of TAP Air Portugal. The group is therefore already involved in other consolidation processes,' a source close to the matter also told us.



According to Oddo BHF, the group's priorities must therefore remain the integration of SAS and discussions regarding TAP, 'within a context of balance sheet constraints and high antitrust risks'.



The analyst further adds that the stock offers strong leverage to unit cost improvements and a stabilizing environment, while trading at EV/EBITDA multiples deemed 'attractive'.



Air France-KLM shares are down nearly 2% this morning in Paris, amid rising fuel prices (Brent up 2.5% to 97.7 USD per barrel) following fresh exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran in recent hours. In contrast, easyJet shares remain stable.