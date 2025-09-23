Air France-KLM and SAS are strengthening their commercial partnership to improve connectivity between Scandinavia and the US.



Air France will add its code to non-stop transatlantic flights operated by SAS. This new codeshare agreement will give customers easy access to a wide range of destinations across the US via major Scandinavian hubs.



The new codeshare routes will include flights from Copenhagen International Airport (CPH) to: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York-Newark (EWR), New York-JFK (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Washington, D.C. (IAD).



From Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) to: New York-Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA).



From Oslo Airport (OSL) to: New York-Newark (EWR) and New York-JFK (JFK).