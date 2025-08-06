KLM, a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group, announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the Dutch pilots' union VNV, which will result in an increase in their workload but also in an increase in the benefits they enjoy.



Under the agreement, KLM pilots will agree to work one additional day per month during the 2026 summer season. At the same time, the airline will also be able to schedule one additional working day per quarter during their weekends.



The airline says it expects these changes to boost business: more than 10,000 additional flights are planned as a result of the compromise, which should enable KLM to carry millions more passengers.



This will give the company's revenues a significant boost in the coming years, while continuing to pursue the goal of sustainable and stable operational performance.



This agreement comes at a time when KLM has seen its revenues increase in the first half of the year, but has not been able to turn a profit due to high costs.



In return for this commitment, pilots will receive appropriate compensation. For example, the current program allowing them to travel at a reduced rate once a year will be continued.



This preliminary agreement must still be put to a vote by VNV union members in September.







