Air France-KLM Issues €650 Million in Bonds

Air France-KLM has successfully placed €650 million in senior unsecured bonds, with a five-year maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 3.875% (yield of 4.033%).

Published on 01/09/2026

This transaction, part of its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) program, enables the Franco-Dutch airline group to take advantage of favorable market conditions and extend the average maturity of its debt.



More than 150 institutional investor orders were placed, with the order book peaking above €3.5 billion, allowing the group to achieve the lowest credit margin in its history and increase the issue size from €500 million to €650 million.



The proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to Air France-KLM's general financing needs and, in particular, to the repayment in May 2026 of the first tranche of its sustainability-linked bonds (€500 million, 7.25% coupon).