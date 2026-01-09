Air France-KLM Issues €650 Million in Bonds
Air France-KLM has successfully placed €650 million in senior unsecured bonds, with a five-year maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 3.875% (yield of 4.033%).
Published on 01/09/2026 at 02:02 am EST
More than 150 institutional investor orders were placed, with the order book peaking above €3.5 billion, allowing the group to achieve the lowest credit margin in its history and increase the issue size from €500 million to €650 million.
The proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to Air France-KLM's general financing needs and, in particular, to the repayment in May 2026 of the first tranche of its sustainability-linked bonds (€500 million, 7.25% coupon).