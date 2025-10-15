Morgan Stanley has begun to monitor Air France-KLM shares on Wednesday with an "equal weight" recommendation, with a target price of €11.3.



In a sector report, the broker explains that the airline is facing competitive pressure from US carriers seeking to expand their transatlantic routes, but also points out that demand is weakening in Europe, particularly in Germany, a big market for the group.



And while there are opportunities for growth in Asia-Pacific, this potential is unlikely to materialize in the immediate future, Morgan Stanley warns.



The broker also believes that the group could find it difficult to redistribute cash to its shareholders due to its high level of debt and the significant investment required to modernize its fleet.



While the current market forecasts seem realistic, the broker notes that the stock has already climbed 41% so far this year, which means that the company will have to deliver solid results to justify this increase.



However, Morgan Stanley believes that if the 2025 results exceed expectations, this could improve the market's perception of the stock.