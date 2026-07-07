Air France-KLM steps on the gas, chips get fried

Keller climbs as results are shaping up better than expected, Air France-KLM gets a real boost from JPMorgan. Saab advances with NATO. On the other side, semis get rinsed after Samsung, with Soitec on the front line, while Abivax digests its big US fundraising.

Stocks up



Keller group (+14%) : the UK foundation and geotechnical specialist points to a preliminary update indicating revenue and underlying operating profit above market expectations for fiscal 2026, reassuring investors about the strength of the group's annual trajectory.



Solstad Maritime (+8%) : the Norwegian offshore maritime services specialist benefits from the announcement of an extension to a contract for one of its multi-purpose vessels, renewed with a subsidiary of industrial group Moreld, a sign of sustained demand for its specialized assets.



Air France-KLM (+6%) : the airline is benefiting from a JPMorgan spotlight, which has put it on its list of stocks with a positive catalyst. The bank is looking for a positive surprise in the second quarter, raises its target from 15 to 16 EUR and keeps an overweight rating, supported by lower jet fuel and still-solid long-haul ticket prices.



Saab (+5%) : the Swedish defense group is enjoying a double tailwind. Morgan Stanley upgrades it from underweight to overweight with a target of 700 SEK, while NATO selects its GlobalEye to replace its aging AWACS, with talks covering up to ten aircraft.



Kion (+3%) : the German forklift and warehouse logistics specialist extends its rebound after a Morgan Stanley boost. The broker moves to overweight and lifts its price target from 48 to 62 EUR, seeing more than 40% upside left in the stock.



Stocks down



Soitec (-14%) : the French semiconductor materials specialist leads the selloff across Europe's chip supply chain. ASML, Infineon, STMicroelectronics and ASM International are also down, in the wake of a chill from Asia after Samsung. The market remains anchored to the AI theme, but it is getting much more nervous about valuations after the sector's rally.



Abivax (-3%) : the French biotech is taking a breather after completing its giant Wall Street capital increase. The deal raises $920m gross via ADS and funds the group through the fourth quarter of 2029, but the market is also digesting the arrival of new shares after the stock's strong recent rally.