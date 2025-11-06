Air France-KLM shares slumped on Thursday morning following the publication of lower-than-expected quarterly results, which prompted significant profit-taking after the share's strong performance since the beginning of the year.



The airline reported a 2.6% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, to €9.2bn, driven by the passenger network, Transavia, and maintenance activities.



The group said it carried 29.2 million passengers in the July-September period, up 4.7% from last year, but its load factor fell slightly to 88.8% from 89.3% a year ago.



Air France-KLM's operating profit also improved 2% to €1.2bn, thanks to lower fuel costs.



However, its operating margin slipped 0.1 point to 13.1%.



Unit revenue—a closely watched barometer comparing revenue to capacity—declined by 2.4%, while unit costs rose by 1.3% due to higher airport charges and air traffic control costs, particularly at Schiphol Airport.



Leverage stood at 1.6x, in line with the company's ambition to maintain a ratio of between 1.5x and 2x.



Air France-KLM confirmed its outlook for 2025, including a 4%-to-5% increase in available seat kilometers and a "low single-digit" increase in unit costs compared to 2024.



Following these announcements, the Franco-Dutch group posted the sharpest decline in the SBF120 index, plunging 11.7% to its lowest level since July. The stock is still up around 27% since the beginning of the year.