Air France-KLM announces the successful issuance of €500m in bonds under its EMTN program



The bonds have a maturity of five years and offer a fixed annual coupon of 3.75% (yield of 3.866%).



This transaction enables AF-KLM to take advantage of current favorable market conditions and extend the average maturity of its debt.



Proceeds from this issue will be used for general financing needs.



The group's long-term debt is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch Ratings.