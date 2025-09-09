Air France announces the introduction of free high-speed Wi-Fi on board its flights.



The airline is preparing to equip the fifth aircraft in its fleet with high-speed Wi-Fi. Note that Air France is thus the first major European airline to offer this service on board. It plans to offer this service on 30% of its aircraft by the end of the year and on its entire fleet by the end of 2026.



Two Embraer 190s and two Airbus A220s have already been equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi for several days. This week, an Airbus A350 will be equipped with this technology, marking its arrival on the long-haul network.



Air France is gradually rolling out this service across its entire fleet, including, for the first time, its regional fleet.



This new service is accessible from smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It is possible to connect several devices at the same time.



Air France has partnered with Starlink, the world leader in connectivity, to offer this new service. Starlink offers low-latency, high-speed internet connectivity through a vast network of low-orbit satellites that provide reliable connectivity during flight.