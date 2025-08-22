Air Liquide announces that it has signed a binding agreement with a Macquarie fund to acquire DIG Airgas, a South Korean company valued at €2.85bn in the proposed transaction.



It says that this acquisition will significantly strengthen its position in South Korea, the sixth largest industrial country in terms of GDP, the fourth largest market for industrial gases and the second largest country in terms of innovation spending.



A major player in industrial gases in its country, DIG Airgas has nearly 550 employees, 60 plants and 220 kilometers of pipelines. This transaction, motivated by strong synergies, will also enable the realization of concrete synergies.



This acquisition is supported by a structured bridge loan and will be (re)financed by bond issues. It is expected to be completed in H1 2026, after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.