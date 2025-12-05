Published on 12/05/2025 at 04:18 am EST

Air Liquide and Hyundai Motor Group have signed an agreement to reinforce their international partnership, aiming to accelerate the hydrogen economy.

This partnership seeks to build a sustainable energy ecosystem across Europe, the United States, and South Korea, encompassing hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and usage.

The collaboration will extend beyond mobility to include infrastructure, logistics, and decarbonized energy solutions, thereby supporting the global energy transition.

Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee with responsibility for Hydrogen activities, stated: "The progress made in South Korea demonstrates what can concretely be achieved when leading industrial players work together to build a more sustainable future."