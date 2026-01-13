Air Liquide Completes Acquisition of DIG Airgas in South Korea
Air Liquide has announced the definitive acquisition of DIG Airgas in South Korea, a move that will allow the French group to double its workforce in the country and achieve approximately €900 million in total revenue.
Published on 01/13/2026 at 03:35 am EST
Completed ahead of the original schedule thanks to effective cooperation with local authorities, this acquisition will contribute to Air Liquide's overall performance sooner than expected and further consolidate its activities in Asia.
Air Liquide highlights that the South Korean industrial gases market, currently the fourth largest in the world, is expected to double by 2035, supported by its strategic positioning in sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, and biopharmaceuticals.
Finally, this agreement will enable the realization of tangible synergies, notably growth supported by a portfolio of nearly 20 secured projects. According to Air Liquide, this acquisition will be accretive to net income one year after integration.