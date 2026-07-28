Air Liquide expects a slight acceleration in growth in the second half

Air Liquide's revenue came to €13.82bn in the first half of 2026, up 4.3% excluding currency and energy effects, including the acquisition of DIG Airgas. On a comparable basis, sales rose 2.6% year over year. Growth picked up in the second quarter to 5.2% excluding currency and energy effects, and to 3.5% on a comparable basis. The group's reported sales rose 0.8% in the first half of 2026. They benefited from favorable energy effects (+0.1%) and a significant scope effect (+1.7%), partly offset by a negative currency effect of 3.6%.

The group's recurring operating income (ROI) reached €2.893bn in the first half of 2026. It rose 5.7% on a reported basis and 10.2% excluding currency effects, well above sales growth excluding currency effects (+4.4%), highlighting significant operating leverage. The operating margin (ROI as a percentage of revenue) stood at 20.9% on a reported basis, up sharply by 110 basis points excluding energy and PPA effects versus the first half of 2025.



Net profit (group share) came to €1.823bn in the first half of 2026, up 1.2% on a reported basis and 6.5% excluding currency effects. Recurring net profit (group share) came to €1.923bn, up 4.4% as reported and 9.9% excluding currency effects.



Net earnings per share reached €2.86 per share, up 1.1% compared with the first half of 2025, in line with the reported change in net profit (group share).



Commenting on activity in the first half of 2026, Francois Jackow, chief executive officer of Air Liquide, said: "I would particularly like to highlight the clear acceleration in our businesses in the second quarter, marked by 3.5% comparable growth. This performance lifted the group's revenue to nearly €14bn in the first half, up 4.3% excluding currency and energy effects (including DIG Airgas) and 2.6% on a comparable basis. All geographies contributed to this performance, particularly the Americas and Asia, driven by our Electronics, Large Industries and Healthcare businesses, real growth engines. At the same time, we generated nearly €300m in efficiencies thanks to our strengthened operational performance, contributing to a significant 110 basis point increase in our operating margin excluding energy and PPA effects versus the first half of 2025".



In an environment offering favorable prospects but marked by heightened geopolitical instability that limits visibility, the industrial and medical gases specialist expects growth in the second half to be similar to, or slightly higher than, that of the first half.



Air Liquide is staying the course. In 2026, the company is confident in its ability to increase its operating margin by +100 basis points and to deliver growth in recurring net profit at constant exchange rates.



Buoyed by its confidence in its outlook, the group announced at the end of last February a new target to improve the operating margin excluding energy effects by +100 basis points in 2027. The cumulative ambition therefore stands at +560 basis points excluding energy effects over the six-year period 2022-2027.



Finally, to present its new medium-term strategy, the group will host a Capital Markets Day on October 5, 2026