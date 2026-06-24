Air Liquide keeps expanding in Kazakhstan

Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases LLP (ALKTG) has signed a new long-term agreement with Silleno LLP, a leading player in the chemical industry, to supply nitrogen and dry compressed air to its future polyethylene plant. This new investment in the country through ALKTG totals €70m.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/24/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Air Liquide group has been present in Kazakhstan since 2016.



It will support Silleno's flagship industrial project, which aims to turn the Karabatan basin in Atyrau into a benchmark petrochemical hub. This agreement marks another step forward in the development of Air Liquide's regional footprint.



Under the agreement signed with Silleno, ALKTG will build, own and operate two state-of-the-art nitrogen production units, combining high gas purity with energy efficiency. This integrated infrastructure will rank among the largest industrial gas installations in Central Asia. Commissioning of the units and the start of supply are scheduled for late 2028, in line with the timetable for Silleno's plant.



The new facility will be located within the special economic zone of the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark (NIPT), close to ALKTG's existing ASU, which currently supplies nitrogen to Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI).



Following ALKTG's first investment in the Karabatan basin in 2019, this new investment further strengthens the joint venture's industrial base and synergies in the basin