Air Liquide has announced the deployment of its first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in the Netherlands.

The initial two MAN hTGX trucks, equipped with hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE), will be operated by Air Liquide's local logistics partner, Schenk Tanktransport, a leading player in sustainable logistics in the Benelux region.

This new fleet will deliver hydrogen to customers throughout the greater Rotterdam area. By utilizing hydrogen as an energy source, Air Liquide aims to reduce its operational CO² emissions in the region.

This project was made possible through direct support and funding from the Dutch government's SWiM (Subsidie Waterstof in Mobiliteit) program.

Erwin Penfornis, Vice President of Air Liquide's Global Hydrogen Energy business line, stated: "The commissioning of these first hydrogen trucks in our operations is a strong and concrete example of our commitment to leading the transformation of the heavy transport sector with our various partners throughout the value chain."