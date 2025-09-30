Air Liquide will build, own, and operate two new industrial gas production facilities for a major semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.



These new facilities represent a total investment of €130m.



"Ultra-high-purity gases are essential to support the next wave of digital technologies, including AI," the group explains.



Air Liquide's next-generation facilities will supply large volumes of ultra-pure nitrogen for the production of advanced electronic chips.



Ronnie Chalmers, member of the Air Liquide Group Executive Committee overseeing Air Liquide's operations in Asia-Pacific, said: "Our advanced solutions will offer the highest levels of reliability and efficiency, confirming our strong commitment to delivering the best value to our customers and supporting the future of AI and high-tech innovation."