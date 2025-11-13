Air Liquide has announced the successful commissioning of the world's first industrial-scale pilot unit for ammonia cracking, with a capacity to convert 30 tons of ammonia into hydrogen per day, located at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium.

"This cutting-edge innovation provides a crucial technological link that was previously missing for converting ammonia into hydrogen and addresses the challenges associated with hydrogen transport," emphasized the industrial gas supplier.

According to Air Liquide, this proven technology for the industry and the development of ammonia cracking units on a global scale enables access to low-carbon and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonization of industry and mobility.

By expanding its portfolio in the production of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen, this achievement also demonstrates "Air Liquide's ability to industrialize technologies developed in the laboratory into real-world applications."