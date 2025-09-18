Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Air Liquide shares, along with its target price of €216, after an analysts' meeting in which the group reiterated its goal of profitable growth, even in "troubled" times.



The broker says that the industrial gas group's roadmap is clear and its diversification (business lines/geographical areas) enables it to limit the impact of a market or geographical area under pressure.



The pipeline of potential new projects for the next 12 months is at an all-time high, amounting to €4.1bn (more than 40% of which is related to the energy transition), making it a key player in this area, it said.



The acquisition of DIG Airgas does not undermine the group's ability to seize new opportunities, Oddo BHF adds, noting that Air Liquide is trading at a 2025 EV/EBITDA of 13.1x, compared with nearly 17.8x for its peer Linde.