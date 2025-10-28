Air Liquide posted revenue of €6.6bn for Q3 2025, up 1.9% on a comparable basis (-2.4% as reported, reflecting a negative currency effect and lower energy prices, the variations of which are passed on to customers).



'In an uncertain industrial environment, healthcare and industrial merchant gases were real growth drivers, with strong growth of +5% and +3% respectively on a comparable basis," said CEO François Jackow.



Its portfolio of projects currently underway stands at a record level of nearly €5bn, and its investment decisions amount to €0.9bn, with major industrial projects in energy transition, electronics, and semiconductors.



The industrial gas supplier also reported efficiencies of €163m in Q3, bringing the total for the first nine months of 2025 to €434m, up 22.9% y-o-y.



Air Liquide says it is very confident in its ability to increase its operating margin and achieve growth in recurring net income at constant exchange rates in 2025. It also confirms that it is targeting a cumulative +460bp increase in its operating margin over 2022-2026.