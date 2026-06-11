Air Liquide renews partnership with ArianeGroup

Air Liquide and ArianeGroup have signed two major new contracts for the operational phase of Ariane 6.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/11/2026 at 03:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These agreements cover the supply of critical cryogenic equipment for the rocket's manufacturing, as well as the gases required for its propulsion.



Following the success of its initial flights, ArianeGroup is currently ramping up the production rate of Ariane 6. To support this industrialization phase, Air Liquide Engineering & Technologies will provide the essential cryogenic equipment needed for the manufacturing and propulsion of the launchers through Ariane's 42nd flight.



In parallel, ArianeGroup and Air Liquide Spatial Guyane have renewed a gas supply agreement for an initial three-year term. This contract guarantees the delivery of propellant gases (liquid hydrogen and oxygen), indispensable for the rocket's ascent, as well as critical fluids (liquid and gaseous helium, liquid and gaseous nitrogen, and compressed air) required for all ground operations, from satellite cooling to system inerting.