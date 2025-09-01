On Friday evening, Air Liquide announced the Russian authorities' decision to place its assets in Russia under external administration, a decision that effectively results in the Russian state taking control of the group's assets in the country.



The industrial gas supplier has taken note of this and will examine all available courses of action. For the record, its activities in Russia have not been consolidated since September 1, 2022, and have since been in the process of being sold.



Air Liquide also notes that it recorded an exceptional provision of -€586m at end-2022, with no impact on cash flow, covering the impairment of all its assets in Russia, and that it no longer has any residual financial exposure in the country.